German two-time Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier dies in climbing accident in Pakistan

Germany’s celebrated Olympic biathlon champion, Laura Dahlmeier, has died following a tragic mountaineering accident on Laila Peak in the Karakoram range. The 30-year-old Olympic gold medalist was struck by falling rocks on Monday while climbing the 6,096-metre-high peak in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, local authorities confirmed. The former biathlon champion Dahlmeier died in the high mountains of Pakistan her agent said on July 30, 2025. (AFP)

Faizullah Faraq, spokesperson for the Gilgit-Baltistan government, said that rescuers had confirmed Dahlmeier’s death and were working to retrieve her body. The body will be brought to the city of Skardu, Faraq said on Wednesday, adding that a rescue team remains stationed at the site.

Dahlmeier was scaling the peak with her climbing partner, Marina Eva, who survived the accident and managed to descend to base camp with the help of rescuers on Tuesday. A distress signal from Eva had triggered the operation on Monday. According to Dahlmeier’s management team in Germany, the accident occurred at around 5,700 metres when a rockfall caused her fatal injuries. German broadcaster ZDF reported she suffered serious wounds due to the incident.

Tributes poured in from across Germany, with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressing deep sorrow. In a message to her family, he wrote, “Laura Dahlmeier was an exceptional sportswoman.” He recalled personally presenting her with the Silver Laurel Leaf, Germany’s highest sporting honour, after she claimed her first Olympic gold in 2018.

“She was an ambassador for our country in the world, a role model for peaceful, cheerful and fair coexistence across borders,” Steinmeier said.

A celebrated career

Dahlmeier, who retired from biathlon in 2019, was a two-time Olympic medalist and a seven-time world champion. After stepping away from the sport, she pursued her passion for mountaineering, frequently sharing her alpine adventures and environmental advocacy.

Laila Peak, with its needle-like summit, is considered one of the more technically demanding climbs in the Karakoram. Though it draws experienced alpinists from around the world, its steep face and unpredictable terrain make it perilous.

Mountain accidents are not uncommon in the region, where climbers face sudden weather shifts, avalanches, and falling debris. This summer, above-average monsoon rains have further destabilised the terrain. In nearby Chilas, at least 20 Pakistani tourists have been reported missing after floodwaters swept through the area last week.