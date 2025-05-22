How Indianapolis Colts will pay tribute to Jim Irsay. Here's what we know

Jim Irsay, owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, died at age 65. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay passed away at 65, with the team announcing the news. REUTERS/Brent Smith (UNITED STATES)/File Photo(Reuters)

On Wednesday, the team publicly confirmed the bad news. “We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon,” Colts' said in an X post.

will the Colts pay tribute to their late owner? Yes, they will, but how that is under the wrap.

Notably, when an NFL team owner passes away, franchises often pay tribute in the most visible ways.

How NFL teams tribute dead owners

Players wear a commemorative patch or decal on their uniforms or helmets to honour the deceased. The patch's front usually includes the late owner’s initials, name, or symbol and appears on players for multiple games during the season.

Like, when Dan Rooney, longtime chairman of the Pittsburgh Steelers, died, players put a DMR patch on their jerseys.

Stadiums also participate in the tribute. Teams may observe a moment of silence before kickoff, display video montages of the owner’s legacy on the jumbotron, or dedicate games in their memory.

Teams often hold private memorials for staff and players. Public memorial services may also be organised for fans to pay their respects.

Irsay has been leading the Colts since 1997 after his father, Robert Irsay, died.

“He worked in every department before he was named the youngest general manager in team history in 1984 when the Colts arrived in Indianapolis. After he took sole ownership in 1997, he led the Colts to a long series of division titles and brought the city its first Super Bowl Championship,” the team recounted.

While the details of Jim Irsay’s death were not mentioned in the Colts’ statement, it’s known that he had long-running health problems. He was diagnosed with a serious lung disease and had surgery on his bones. He had previously said that he had been fighting addiction to drugs for many years.