Jim Irsay dies at 65: A look at Indianapolis Colts owner's net worth

Jim Irsay, the owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, has died at the age of 65. The NFL team confirmed the heartbreaking news on Wednesday. The Indianapolis Colts mourn the loss of their owner and CEO, Jim Irsay, who died peacefully at 65. He was a significant figure in the team’s history since 1997.(Indianapolis Colts)

“We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon. Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed,” they posted on X.

“Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them.”

Irsay had been leading the Colts since 1997 after his father, Robert Irsay, who founded the team in Indianapolis after bringing it from Baltimore in 1984, died.

What was Jim Irsay's net worth?

Forbes recently reported Irsay’s wealth at $4.8 billion. Though he was among the richest people in the country, Irsay also stood out for donating millions to supporting mental health, addiction recovery and projects near his home in Indianapolis.

“Jim’s generosity can be felt all over Indianapolis, the state of Indiana and the country. He made philanthropy a daily endeavor. He never hesitated to help countless organizations and individuals live better lives,” Colts statement echoed the same.

How Ishray died? The Colts' statement didn't usher in. However, the 65-year-old had been dealing with various health issues in recent years. He suffered from a bad lung infection, was suspected of taking too many opioids last December and had a long-time addiction to drugs, on top of many bone surgeries.

TMZ reports that on 8 December 2023, Carmel authorities discovered Irsay at his home looking blue, with weak breathing and a pulse and unresponsive. Medical staff gave him Narcan for opioid overdoses, and he showed some signs of life before going to the hospital.

ESPN noted it as a suspected overdose, but the names of any substances were removed from the story.