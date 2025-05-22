Jim Irsay cause of death: How did Colts owner die? All on health issues

Jim Irsay, the owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, has died, the NFL franchise announced on Wednesday. He was 65 years old. Jim Irsay has died, the Indianapolis Colts announced(File/AP)

“We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon. Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed. Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them,” the Colts said in a statement on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

What was Jim Irsay's cause of death?

While the Colts statement did not mention a cause of death, the 65-year-old had several health issues in the past few years. He had a severe respiratory illness, a suspected opioid overdose in December 2023, and a long history of addiction, compounded by multiple orthopedic surgeries.

On December 8, 2023, Carmel, Indiana, police found Irsay unresponsive at his home, exhibiting agonal breathing and turning blue, with a weak pulse, per TMZ. Officers administered Narcan, used to reverse opioid overdoses, to which he “responded slightly” before hospitalization, and the incident was classified as a suspected overdose, though specific substances were redacted, per ESPN.

The Colts, in January 2024, described it as a “severe respiratory illness,” requesting privacy while Irsay later denied an overdose, attributing the event to a leg injury causing a hematoma requiring surgery.

His history of addiction is well-documented, with Irsay admitting to at least 15 rehab stints and a prior near-fatal overdose where he “went code blue."

Arrested in 2014 for driving under the influence with oxycodone, hydrocodone, and alprazolam in his system, he faced NFL sanctions and public scrutiny. Earlier, in 1995 and 1998, Indianapolis police linked him to “pill mill” doctors, and in 2002, he sought treatment for dependence.

The Indianapolis Colts further added that 'some of Jim's fondest memories came from his youth working training camps in Baltimore and growing relationships with players, coaches, and staff whom he considered his extended family'.

“He worked in every department before he was named the youngest general manager in team history in 1984 when the Colts arrived in Indianapolis. After he took sole ownership in 1997, he led the Colts to a long series of division titles and brought the city its first Super Bowl Championship.”