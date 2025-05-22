Jim Irsay dies: All on Indianapolis Colts owner's ex-wife Meg Coyle, and daughters Carlie, Casey and Kalen

Legendary NFL owner Jim Irsay has died, the Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday, May 21. According to reports from the team, the longtime owner of the AFC franchise died "peacefully in his sleep.” Jim Irsay dies: All on Indianapolis Colts owner's wife Meg Coyle, and daughters Carlie, Casey and Kalen (jimirsay/Instagram)

“We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon,” Indianapolis Colts wrote on X. “Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed. Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them.

Some of Jim's fondest memories came from his youth working training camps in Baltimore and growing relationships with players, coaches, and staff whom he considered his extended family.”

The statement added, “He worked in every department before he was named the youngest general manager in team history in 1984 when the Colts arrived in Indianapolis. After he took sole ownership in 1997, he led the Colts to a long series of division titles and brought the city its first Super Bowl Championship. Jim's love and appreciation for the NFL in addition to its history, tradition, and principles influenced him to become a steward of the game throughout his 50-plus years in the League," the statement continued.

It added, ”Jim's generosity can be felt all over Indianapolis, the state of Indiana and the country. He made philanthropy a daily endeavor. He never hesitated to help countless organizations and individuals live better lives. Music was one of Jim's passions and the ability to share his band and collection with millions of people across the world brought him tremendous joy. Simply put, he wanted to make the world a better place and that philosophy never wavered. Jim will be deeply missed by his family, the Colts organization, and fans everywhere, but we remain inspired by his caring and unique spirit.”

Jim Irsay family

Irsay married Meg Coyle in 1980. The pair had three daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, and also 10 grandchildren. Irsay and Coyle separated in 2003, and Coyle filed for divorce on November 21, 2013.

Coyle filed for divorce to end her 33-year marriage to Irsay after living apart for more than a decade. At the time, a press release from the Irsays said that ownership of the Indianapolis Colts was not an issue, and that Irsay maintained 100 percent ownership and complete control of the team, as reported by IndyStar.

"After 33 years, we have mutually agreed to end our marriage," the Irsays said in the release. “Meg will continue to pursue her professional interests and her commitment to our children and grandchildren, while Jim will maintain 100 percent ownership of the Indianapolis Colts and his other business interests.”