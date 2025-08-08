Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
Anthony Richardson injury update: What happened to Colts QB vs Ravens? Daniel Jones comes in

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 08, 2025 05:26 am IST

Colts QB Anthony Richardson was injured after a sack by Ravens' David Ojabo Thursday. He's out for the preseason gamw; Daniel Jones replaced him.

Anthony Richardson Sr, the quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, was sacked by Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo as they two teams clashed in Baltimore on Thursday. Richardson was seriously injured after the sacked and was ruled out for rest of the preseason game. Daniel Jones, his replacement in the Colts QB reserve, stepped in.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. was sacked by Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo.(AP)
The incident happened on the Colt's second possession, with 7:33 remaining in the first quarter. Ojabo struck Richardson on the blind side, and he fell to the ground as injured himself. As he walked off the field, he could be seen tending to his hand. The Indianapolis Colts confirmed that Richardson sustained a finger injury from the fall and will not be able to continue.

This story is being updated.

