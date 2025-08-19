NFL on FOX debut new scorebug, internet reacts

FOX has officially debuted its latest update to the scorebug for broadcasting NFL games, and the internet already has opinions. The preseason game between the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills on Sunday (August 17) was aired using this new format. The updated FOX NFL scorebug features team logos and player stats but has sparked controversy among fans, with opinions ranging from praise to disdain for its design and placement.(X)

What are the changes?

“THE NEW NFL ON FOX SCORE BUG FOR THE 2025 SEASON. DO YOU LIKE THIS…?” an account posted on social media.

Several corrections have been made to the screen layout under FOX’s latest scorebug update, as reported by Talk Sport. Team initials have been replaced by team logos, and live players' statistics now appear in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Ever since its premiere, the scorebug update has received mixed reviews from its audience.

The internet reacts

NFL fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts about FOX’s latest update.

“No why the hell is it at the bottom of the screen where the majority of the action takes place???” a fan wrote.

“Meh. As long as it’s easy to read it’s all good. I remember when the @NHL used the red puck with the trail and you could see it through the boards. That was a**,” a user shared.

“WTF is this? This looks like the 1970s all over again. Are they trying to go with the retro broadcast look? That looks absolutely horrendous,” a fan opined.

“Down & distance are redundant and in the way. It’s on the field already FCOL.

Just stick the play clock under the quarter marker,” a fan expressed.

“It allows us to see more of the field, so yeah I think this is better,” a fan commented.

FOX is one of the five national broadcasts that streams all NFL preseason games. The Carolina Panthers will be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the next preseason showdown on Thursday (August 21).

