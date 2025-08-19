Saints’ starting QB competition heats up; See what coach Kellen Moore had to say on Rattler vs Shough

The New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback competition intensified following Sunday’s (August 17) game against the Jacksonville Jaguars when Spencer Rattler made his case for the coveted position. What originally started as a battle between Rattler, Tyler Shough, and Jake Haener now seems to be coming to a close as coach Kellen Moore commented on the developing situation. New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore speaks at a news conference. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(AP)

Coach Kellen Moore’s comments

“Rattler played the entire second half and led three scoring drives, including a game-tying 20-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis and scrambled for the subsequent two-point conversion in the Saints’ 17-17 tie with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome,” reports Pat Pickens of Heavy.

“Rattler, who went 18 for 24 with 199 passing yards and the touchdown pass, spelled game starter Tyler Shough, who went 9 for 12 for 66 yards but scored just three points in the first half.”

As the competition dwindles to a two-off between Rattler and Shough, coach Moore chimed in on the situation. “That was a big moment and opportunity for him,” he said of Rattler, as per the official Saints’ website. “He responded really, really well. He put the team in an excellent position. Did a great job with situational football in that two-minute drive. His ability to play with his feet came up in a number of situations.”

When will the final call be taken?

As of now, Rattler seems to have the upper edge in this competition. “Rattler started the Saints' first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday and played most of the first half, finishing 7-of-11 for 53 yards,” writes Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

“Shough came in for the final two minutes of the first half and played most of the second half as well, finishing 15-of-22 for 165 yards, a passing touchdown, and an interception returned for a touchdown in the Saints' 27-13 loss. Saints coach Kellen Moore said they don't have a specific timetable to make a decision on the starting job.”

Despite spending a second-round pick on Shough, the Saints have no clear call on whether they can award him the starting quarterback role. As per the latest reports, there’s no final update on when the decision could be finalized.

