Saints and Jaguars fans throw punches in wild one-on-one brawl at preseason game | Video

It's just preseason in the NFL, but you never would be able to tell, looking at a New Orleans Saints supporter and a Jacksonville Jaguars' fan getting into it. Their fight was recorded on video, and has since been shared extensively on social media. The altercation broke out during Sunday's game at the Caesars Superdome. In the video, a Jaguars fan in a Travis Hunter jersey can be seen fighting the Saints fan, who is in a black tee-shirt.(X/@NFL_DovKleiman)

TMZ reported on the fight, noting that the two fans were getting grief online for letting it come to blows in a pre-season game, which anyway ended 17-17.

Jaguars and Saints fans duke it out | Watch

In the video, a Jaguars fan in a Travis Hunter jersey can be seen fighting the Saints fan, who is in a black tee-shirt. Hindustan Times could not independently verify the video.

The two go to ground and trade punches as neither side shows any signs of slowing down. As the intensity of the blows reduce a bit and the man in the blue jersey disengages, the other man's pants fall off while he tries to get back to his feet.

He then launches another attack at the man in the Hunter jersey and both go to ground again, which is where the clip ends.

Fans react to fight video

The fight drew reactions from many online, with one person quipping “Fans need to get their practice reps in too.” Another remarked “Imagine getting into a fight at a preseason game. All-time low for both of those men.”

“They fight like their teams play,” chipped in another.

The Jaguars will next take on Miami Dolphins on August 24, while the Saints will go up against Denver Broncos on August 23.

Fan violence is not uncommon in NFL games

Trine University, citing Sportsbook Review, noted that a 2023 survey showed that of of 3,200 football fans, 39.2 percent witnessed a crime at or around a NFL stadium. Public intoxication, physical violence, and disorderly conduct were among the most common crimes witnessed.