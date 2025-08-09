Will Aaron Rodgers start for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars game?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are all set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first preseason game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on August 9. However, a question that several of the NFL fans are asking is whether veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be seen in action or not. Here's all you need to know about the Saturday night game. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been taking part in the practice sessions at NFL football training camp in Latrobe.(AP)

Is Aaron Rodgers playing for the Steelers today?

Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, Rodgers was roped in by the Pittsburgh Steelers for a one-year deal. Post their defeat against the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, and Darius Slay. The side also brought in Jalen Ramsey, DK Metcalf, and Jonnu Smith through trade, besides giving a record extension to linebacker TJ Watt, the Beaver County Times reported.

But fans might have to wait a little longer to see Rodgers, 41, on the field as he is not expected to take part in the preseason debut for the Steelers on Saturday, according to USA Today.

Instead, the team is looking forward to giving three of their backup quarterbacks playing time in their maiden game this summer. On Thursday, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that the former league MVP will not be present on the field for the Steelers' preseason game against the Jaguars.

As per ESPN, Rodgers is among the 15 starters who are not taking part in Saturday's game in Jacksonville. This includes Will Howard, who has been benched due to a broken finger on his throwing hand.

Also Read: 'Some good, some bad': Here's what Shedeur Sanders has to say about his NFL debut

Among others who will remain out of action today are wide receiver DK Metcalf, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, linebacker TJ Watt, as well as defensive lineman Cam Heyward.

Rodgers parted ways with the New York Jets earlier this offseason and went on to sign a one-year, $13.65 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Earlier, he had expressed his willingness to take part in the preseason Week 1 game. On Wednesday, he stated that he held talks with Tomlin about the possibility.

"It's an interesting conversation. I think Mike and I have that at some point. I don't think it's in the plan for me to play this week, but whatever Mike wants to do, I'm fully on board," NFL.com quoted Rodgers as saying.

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers said he will play preseason opener if asked

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Schedule

The game is being hosted at the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, while the official kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM ET on Saturday, August 9. It will not be televised nationally, and those in Pittsburgh can catch live updates on CBS 2 (KDKA). In Jacksonville, it will air on FOX 30 (WJAX). Moreover, NFL preseason action can be watched on its streaming platform NFL+.

FAQs

Will Aaron Rodgers play on Saturday?

Head coach Mike Tomlin earlier said that Aaron Rodgers will not play for the Steelers this week.

When did Aaron Rodgers join the Pittsburgh Steelers?

He signed a one-year, $13.65 million deal with the side earlier this year.

What time does the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars game start?

It starts at 7 PM ET today.