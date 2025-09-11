Washington Commanders’ full injury report ahead of Green Bay Packers game

The Washington Commanders are preparing to face the Green Bay Packers in what’s sure to be an engaging second watch for both teams. Coming off fresh victories in each of their season-opening games, it would be a severe underestimation to stress the hopes fans have placed on the team supported by them to take this win home. Jer'Zhan Newton #95 of the Washington Commanders reacts after tackling Tyrone Tracy Jr. #29 of the New York Giants during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on September 07, 2025, in Landover, Maryland.(Getty Images via AFP)

“Tuesday injury report #WASvsGB | #RaiseHail,” the official Commanders handle posted on social media.

Washington Commanders injury report

Here is the full and latest injury report, as published by the official Commanders website

Tress Way

Punter

Injury: Back

Latest update: Limited participation in practice

Game status: Unspecified

Noah Brown

Wide receiver

Injury: Knee

Latest update: Limited participation in practice

Game status: Unspecified

Austin Ekeler

Running back

Injury: Shoulder

Latest update: Limited participation in practice

Game status: Unspecified

John Bates

Tight end

Injury: Shoulder

Latest update: Full participation in practice

Game status: Unspecified

Jayden Daniels

Quarterback

Injury: Right wrist

Latest update: Full participation in practice

Game status: Unspecified

Daron Payne

Defensive tackle

Injury: Calf

Latest update: Did not participate in practice

Game status: Unspecified

Deatrich Wise Jr.

Defensive end

Injury: Knee

Latest update: Full participation in practice

Game status: Unspecified

Zach Ertz

Tight end

Injury: NIR

Latest update: Did not participate in practice

Game status: Unspecified

Jonathan Jones

Cornerback

Injury: NIR

Latest update: Did not participate in practice

Game status: Unspecified

Marshon Lattimore

Cornerback

Injury: NIR

Latest update: Did not participate in practice

Game status: Unspecified

Von Miller

Linebacker

Injury: NIR

Latest update: Did not participate in practice

Game status: Unspecified

Laremy Tunsil

Offensive tackle

Injury: NIR

Latest update: Did not participate in practice

Game status: Unspecified

The Commanders are scheduled to take on the Packers on Thursday (September 11) in their next season outing.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta