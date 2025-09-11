Washington Commanders’ full injury report ahead of Green Bay Packers game
The Commanders' latest injury report shows limited participation for several players, including punter, wide receiver, and running back
The Washington Commanders are preparing to face the Green Bay Packers in what’s sure to be an engaging second watch for both teams. Coming off fresh victories in each of their season-opening games, it would be a severe underestimation to stress the hopes fans have placed on the team supported by them to take this win home.
“Tuesday injury report #WASvsGB | #RaiseHail,” the official Commanders handle posted on social media.
Washington Commanders injury report
Here is the full and latest injury report, as published by the official Commanders website
Tress Way
Punter
Injury: Back
Latest update: Limited participation in practice
Game status: Unspecified
Noah Brown
Wide receiver
Injury: Knee
Latest update: Limited participation in practice
Game status: Unspecified
Austin Ekeler
Running back
Injury: Shoulder
Latest update: Limited participation in practice
Game status: Unspecified
John Bates
Tight end
Injury: Shoulder
Latest update: Full participation in practice
Game status: Unspecified
Jayden Daniels
Quarterback
Injury: Right wrist
Latest update: Full participation in practice
Game status: Unspecified
Daron Payne
Defensive tackle
Injury: Calf
Latest update: Did not participate in practice
Game status: Unspecified
Deatrich Wise Jr.
Defensive end
Injury: Knee
Latest update: Full participation in practice
Game status: Unspecified
Zach Ertz
Tight end
Injury: NIR
Latest update: Did not participate in practice
Game status: Unspecified
Jonathan Jones
Cornerback
Injury: NIR
Latest update: Did not participate in practice
Game status: Unspecified
Marshon Lattimore
Cornerback
Injury: NIR
Latest update: Did not participate in practice
Game status: Unspecified
Von Miller
Linebacker
Injury: NIR
Latest update: Did not participate in practice
Game status: Unspecified
Laremy Tunsil
Offensive tackle
Injury: NIR
Latest update: Did not participate in practice
Game status: Unspecified
The Commanders are scheduled to take on the Packers on Thursday (September 11) in their next season outing.
With contribution from Stuti Gupta