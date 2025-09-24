Nolan Smith, Darius Cooper injury verdict out; Eagles make massive roster moves ahead of Week 4

The Philadelphia Eagles made crucial moves involving CB Jakorian Bennett, WR Darius Cooper, and OLB Nolan Smith ahead of their Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Wednesday, the team placed all three players on injured reserve. Nick Sirriani and co also signed Marcus Epps, TE Cam Latu, and CB Parry Nickerson to the active roster and three other players to their practice squad. Nolan Smith Jr. #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the NFL Preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals (Getty Images via AFP)

LB Lance Dixon, DB Eli Ricks, and WR Quez Watkins are the latest additions to the Eagles' practice squad.

Watkins, a sixth-round pick in 2020, is the most notable returnee. Over four seasons with the Eagles, he logged 647 receiving yards in 2021, his career best. Dixon, undrafted out of Toledo, had previously been waived on roster cutdown day, while Ricks spent the past two seasons toggling between the active roster and practice squad.

Meanwhile, several defensive contributors have been making an impact early this season. Nolan Smith, the 2023 first-round selection, has already recorded eight pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Last year, he notched 6.5 sacks during the regular season and set a franchise playoff record with four more.

The Eagles also added edge rusher Myles Bennett, acquired in a preseason trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Bennett has seen limited action so far, playing 24 snaps through three weeks, including 12 in the most recent game. Rookie free agent Mekhi Cooper, who impressed enough in camp to make the 53-man roster, exited Sunday’s matchup with a shoulder injury.

On the practice squad front, the team has leaned heavily on a rotation of players to fill gaps. Safety Josiah Epps, originally cut by New England before landing in Philadelphia, was elevated for the first three weeks but needed a permanent roster spot to remain active. Tight end Albert Latu, pressed into duty as a fullback after Ben VanSumeren was placed on injured reserve, debuted in Week 2 and has been elevated in back-to-back games. Veteran cornerback Parry Nickerson, who has suited up for five NFL teams across 30 career games, last saw action in 2023 with the Dolphins under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.