Russell Wilson trade rumors: After Jaxson Dart's promotion; Giants QB could go AFC giant

Could the Cincinnati Bengals look at Russell Wilson after Joe Burrow’s injury? That is the question floating around the league after the New York Giants coach, Brian Daboll, officially handed the keys to rookie Jaxson Dart ahead of their Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 28. Wilson has not made any trade requests yet. Russell Wilson of the New York Giants may see the Cincinnati Bengals as an option after being benched by his team. (Getty Images via AFP)

Russel Wilson’s reaction to being benched

According to the Giants Wire, Daboll told reporters he broke the news face-to-face. “Russ was nothing but a pro, which I would expect him to be,” the coach said.

“I’m not giving up on us in this season,” Wilson told reporters. “I love this organization. I love the process of it all. Sometimes you’ve got to climb under the wall. Sometimes you’ve got to fight through it.”

Giants-Bengals possible trade

The Cincinnati Bengals are still recovering from Joe Burrow’s foot surgery. Jake Browning has filled in, but has not performed up to expectations, as per Yard Barker. This is why Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has called the Bengals “an obvious place” for Wilson to land.

Wilson is now a backup in New York. The Giants benched him after three underwhelming games, a quick pivot that left the 10-time Pro Bowler without a clear role. With his deal expiring soon, he could be traded. The 36-year-old was born in Cincinnati, which makes a potential move to the Bengals a return to his roots.

Russell Wilson trade options

The Bengals top the list, but they are not alone. Washington could use a cover after Jayden Daniels’ knee scare, SportsCasting reported. Cleveland, still shaky at quarterback, could view Wilson as steadier than its current mix. The Jets are all-in on Justin Fields but might need insurance. San Francisco, banged up behind Brock Purdy, could also surface as a “break-glass” option.

Each fit has drawbacks. Wilson is not the same dynamic runner he was, and in some systems, he could be a temporary fix rather than a permanent solution. But he is affordable. Mike Florio suggests he could earn up to $10.5 million with incentives tied to playing time over long-term guarantees.

The Giants say Wilson is their backup. For Cincinnati, desperate to stay alive until Burrow heals, the veteran’s availability is the kind of midseason twist that could change everything.

FAQs:

Why was Russell Wilson benched by the Giants?

Giants coach Brian Daboll named rookie Jaxson Dart the starter after three games, moving Wilson to backup.

Why are the Bengals linked to Russell Wilson?

With Joe Burrow recovering from foot surgery and Jake Browning struggling, Cincinnati needs veteran help to stay competitive. Rumors suggest that the side could go in for Wilson.

Is Russell Wilson interested in a trade?

Wilson said he wants to stay with the Giants and help Dart, but speculation persists about his future.

Which other teams could trade for him?

Washington, Cleveland, the Jets, and even the 49ers are being floated as possible destinations, if the situation worsens.

What is Russell Wilson’s contract status?

He is on a one-year deal with incentives, making him an affordable rental for a team needing short-term quarterback depth.