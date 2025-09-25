Russel Wilson trade row: Giants star makes decision after Jaxson Dart's shocking promotion

Jaxson Dart has finally beaten veteran Russell Wilson in the New York Giants quarterback race. On Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll revealed that the team has decided to rely on the rookie's arm for the rest of the season, sidelining Wilson. Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants celebrates a touchdown against the New England Patriots with Russell Wilson (Getty Images via AFP)

Without getting into specifics, Daboll cited his conversations with Wilson, Dart, general manager Joe Schoen, and ownership behind the massive call. The team is currently struggling with a 0-3 start, and several questions about the coach's future have also come up.

“Not going to get into the specifics. I think it’s the right thing for our football team, and that’s why I’m doing it,” the coach said.

Russell Wilson trade rumors

The Dart promotion immediately sparked Russell Wilson trade rumors. Amid social media speculation, Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post reported the 36-year-old is ‘not giving up’ on the Giants.

“Russell Wilson is not going to ask for a release or trade,” he said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with New York in March as a free agent. He earns $176,471 per win if he plays 50% of the team's snaps this season, according to Spotrac.

The Jaxson Dart promotion will surely affect his bonuses this year.

Meanwhile, Daboll said offensive coordinator Mike Kafka would retain the play-calling duties. The Giants face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Wilson to this point had attempted every pass for the Giants since the season began. “He just needs to go out there and do his job: just make good decisions, throw the ball where he needs to throw it, make loose plays if he needs to make loose plays and take care of it — and not have to do any more than that,” Daboll said.

“There’ll be a lot of things to learn from. I’ve done this once before. It’s not perfect, but I know he’s doing everything he can do to get ready to play this game and that’s all you can ask for.”

Dart, whom the Giants traded back into the first round to select with the 25th pick, is seen internally as their quarterback of the future. He has been on the field for six plays through three games.

“I don’t think any rookie quarterback is ever just ready to play," Daboll said. "You put him in there because you think that he’s done enough to show you that he can go out there and compete. He’s done that every step of the way, and that’s why I made the decision.”

Asked if Wilson would be the backup for the rest of the season, Daboll said: “He’s going to be the backup. He’s the backup quarterback."

Asked if the team would grant the 36-year-old Super Bowl champion's release if requested like it did 10 months ago when Daniel Jones lost the starting role, Daboll said he was not focused on that.

“Russ has been a professional, he was a professional and he’s going to do everything he can do to help this team out in the role he’s in,” Daboll said.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)