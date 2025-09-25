Queen's Brian May reveals ex-bandmate John Deacon hasn't spoken to him in years: ‘A shame’

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody, the rock band’s 1975 song, is one of rock music's most iconic and important songs. The song overdubs together three different sections: ballad, opera, and hard rock. Bohemian Rhapsody stretched the limits of what was capable in a recording era still deeply influenced by analogue tape effects and overdubbing. Queen’s Brian May says band hasn’t spoken to John Deacon in years as Bohemian Rhapsody turns 50(Instagram/officialqueenmusic)

Now, it is Spotify's most-streamed song from the 20th century with over 2.8 billion plays. As the song celebrates its 50th anniversary, Queen's surviving members Brian May and Roger Taylor spoke with Rolling Stones about the song's trying day to finish, the anthemic song, and the band's successor.

Revisiting the song’s creation

The track was born from Freddie Mercury’s creative vision, with its operatic passages inspired by classical music, playful references to Galileo and Beelzebub, and deeply personal lyrics hinting at themes of identity and struggle, the Rolling Stones report stated. Recording the song was painstaking with May, Taylor, and Mercury layering nearly 200 vocal overdubs to create its now legendary choral effect.

Taylor, recalling the moments of creative tension during conversation with the Rolling Stones, said the band’s ‘fussy perfectionism’ lent the song its magic. May, who is now 78, also marvelled at the song’s ability to endure and added, “The music does not seem to get old.”

Queen without Mercury and Deacon

Freddie Mercury died in 1991 from AIDS-related complications, a loss that reshaped the band forever. Bassist John Deacon, the quietest of the quartet, soon retreated entirely from public life. He has not given an interview in decades and no longer speaks to May or Taylor directly.

In an interview with Rolling Stones, May revealed, “We do not speak, which is a shame, but we do know that we have his blessing. That is important.” While Deacon avoids contact, the bandmates revealed he is still consulted on business decisions. Taylor admitted the silence has been “quite hard” but both respect Deacon’s decision to live privately.

Freddie Mercury’s presence lives on

Though Mercury has been gone for over three decades, May and Taylor insist his spirit continues to guide them. May, according to Parade magazine, shared that Mercury often appears in his dreams.

He said, “It is never a surprise that he is there. It is just like he is part of my life, as he always was.” Taylor said that he and Brian often think Mercury is in the room in the corner and added, “cause we know exactly what he would say and what he would think.”

Still touring, still innovating

Now in their late 70s, May and Taylor are still on tour with singer Adam Lambert, sending Queen’s music out to a new generation of fans. They have spoken about projects at work, including the chance to do a Las Vegas residency by harnessing immersive technology. But for all the fans out there, Queen remains both a living band and a timeless legendary music group that has created a legacy built by friendship and genius, and loss.

FAQs:

Q1: Why did John Deacon leave Queen?

John Deacon retired from the public eye after Freddie Mercury died in 1991 and has avoided the spotlight ever since.

Q2: Does John Deacon still have a role in Queen?

Yes, Deacon remains involved in business decisions but communicates only through management, not directly with May or Taylor.

Q3: How do Brian May and Roger Taylor keep Queen’s music alive today?

They continue to tour with singer Adam Lambert, performing Queen’s classics for audiences worldwide.