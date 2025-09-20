The Summer I Turned Pretty creator Jenny Han reveals why she chose Taylor Swift songs for Season 3 finale

The third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty ended earlier this week, and Taylor Swift’s songs were part of the emotional finale. Author and showrunner Jenny Han recently explained how the two tracks - Dress and Out of the Woods - made the most crucial Belly-Conrad moments unforgettable. Two Taylor Swift tracks- Dress and Out of the Woods were used in the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty.(REUTERS)

Jenny Han on using Taylor Swift’s Dress for TSITP Season 3 finale

"'Dress' is one of my favorite songs from Reputation," Han said in an interview with People. The track played as Belly (Lola Tung) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) shared their first kiss under Paris' moonlight. The song's sultry, passionate vibe matched the couple's chemistry. Han even paused the music briefly to let Conrad say he "dreams" of being with her, heightening the emotional tension.

Taylor Swift’s Out of the Woods and Belly's love confession

Meanwhile, Out of the Woods played during the scene where Belly runs after Conrad at the train station to confess her love. Han told People she had considered the song early on. "I wanted the audience to feel Belly's realization of who she is-someone who truly loves Conrad," Han explained. The track mirrored Belly's personal 'aha' moment, making the scene more intimate and impactful.

Filming these sequences, however, was not easy. Tung described the scenes as "almost like dance choreography," requiring precise timing with camera movements. Christopher Briney added, "You try not to overthink the pressure. Fans have their favorites, Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, so you focus on the scene and not expectations."

The Summer I Turned Pretty feature film

With the finale wrapped, Han has some exciting news - the Prime Video series will continue as a feature film, written and directed by her. Fans now have even more reason to celebrate the love story that Taylor Swift's music so perfectly highlighted.

FAQs:

Q: Which Taylor Swift songs were featured in the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Ans. Dress and Out of the Woods were included in the show.

Q: Who directed the series?

Ans. Jenny Han, author of the books.

Q: Will the story of Belly and Conrad continue?

Ans. Yes, it will continue as a Prime Video feature film.