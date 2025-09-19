The Summer I Turned Pretty creator Jenny Han promises ‘big milestone for Belly’ in upcoming film

Amazon Prime Video announced on September 17 that its hit series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, will conclude its story with a feature film directed by Jenny Han. The news came shortly after the Season 3 finale premiered on the streaming service. Check out key details about The Summer I Turned Pretty movie.(X/thesummeriturnedpretty)

Showrunner Jenny Han and the show’s star Lola Tung briefly opened up about the upcoming movie on the Today show.

Will there be a wedding in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie?

Showrunner Jenny Han and stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno appeared on a virtual interview with the Today show on September 18. Savannah Guthrie pointed out that although there was a wedding at the end of the third book in the novel trilogy, the Season 3 finale ended without one.

“Do we get a wedding in the movie?” she asked Jenny Han. “I can say that there is another big milestone for Belly, so we'll continue with that journey,” Jenny Han replied.

On being asked when we could expect the movie to come out, Han added: “It's still a little too soon to say. But Sarah Kucserka, my co-showrunner, and I have finished a draft, so we're chugging along.”

“We don't know when it's coming out, but not next year. Still have to make it,” she said.

Guthrie also interacted with Lola Tung, who played the protagonist Belly in the series. On being asked what she could potentially reveal about the upcoming movie, Tung said: “I mean, not much.”

“We've known for a little bit, but it's fun that it's finally out there in the world,” she added.

Jenny Han’s partnership with Prime Video

After Prime Video endorsed the movie, Jenny Han said it would give her series "its proper due." In a statement, she thanked Prime Video for "continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans."

Courtenay Valenti, Amazon MGM head of film, and Vernon Sanders, Global Head of Television at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, opened up about their partnership with Jenny Han through a press release.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation,” their statement read.

They added that they were proud of the “extraordinary success” received by “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and could not be more “excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter”

FAQs:

Who plays Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Lola Tung plays Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Will The Summer I Turned Pretty movie come out in 2026?

No, The Summer I Turned Pretty will not come out next year.

Has Jenny Han written a draft for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie?

Yes, Jenny Han has already completed a draft for the upcoming project.