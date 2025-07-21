Lola Tung's personal style for The Summer I Turned Pretty press tour, is ANYTHING but Belly-core

There's no two-ways about Lola Tung being absolutely in love with her character Belly Conklin — the front and centre lead of the internet's one true obsession for the past 3 years, The Summer I Turned I Pretty. But Lola is no Belly, and she's using her very edgy, very cool and very-NOW wardrobe, to make that statement. Lola Tung is getting edgier with her personal style — and we're here for it!(Photos: X)

Busy, motley and a very contemporary take on Y2K glory, Lola was a crimson dream in this Dior Spring 2004 dress number with hot pink tulle lacing its borders. The charm-laden butter yellow shoulder bag and the blue satin bow heels from Aldo? Chef's kiss. This look screams "yes I CAN have it all!" (even two brothers if I wish...).

Vintage again, Lola went raving red in her silken Gucci S/S 2005 top. Classic met contemporary with a vintage Miu Miu sequin embellished mini skirt from Fall/Winter 1997 completing the ensemble. Very speakeasy, very NYC-coded. But real talk? Her slightly fire-tinged hair is what made this curation look like a million bucks.

Lola is absolutely WORKING this all-business denim-on-denim 2005 skirt set from Stella McCartney. The military-style jacket paired with the pencil skirt stood quirk-ily off-set with not one but two Kate Spade bags and pointy, cheetah-printed shoes from Aldo.

For the season premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Lola went all out in her Ann Demeulemeester S/S 25 ensemble — a high-neck, drop-waist bodice with a chiffon layered skirt, ruffled cuffs and reams of flowing ribbons. But that's not it. The lace headcover and metallic silver boots made this look the moment.

Coming to the series of the hour (for the next few weeks at least), the first two episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty aired on July 16. An episode each is expected to drop every Wednesday, leading up to the grand finale on September 17.