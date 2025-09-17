Will there be The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 4? Here's why fans think Belly and Conrad will make a comeback

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale premiered on September 17 on Prime Video. The season ended on a happy note after Belly and Conrad returned to the Cousins Beach house. Creator Jenny Han also expressed her gratitude to her loyal audience at the end of the finale. Now, the question is, will there be a fourth season of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Will there be The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4?(X/@PrimeVideo)

Will there be The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4?

According to Entertainment Weekly, The Summer I Turned Pretty will not return for a fourth season because the series, which is based on Jenny Han’s novels, has run out of its source material.

The coming-of-age romantic drama television series was based on a novel trilogy by Jenny Han. While season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty was an adaptation of The Summer I Turned Pretty (2009), seasons 2 and 3 were based on It's Not Summer Without You (2010) and We'll Always Have Summer, respectively.

As she did not write a fourth book in the series, creator and showrunner Jenny Han feels it is wise not to stretch the show for a fourth season. "Three books, three seasons. It feels right to me," Jenny Han told Entertainment Weekly in March this year.

Fans speculate on a movie adaptation of The Summer I Turned Pretty

Jenny Han thanked her audience at the end of the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3. Through a letter, the author expressed her gratitude, as per TV Insider.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the love you’ve shown The Summer I Turned Pretty all these years. Whether you’ve been with Belly since the very first book or joined us with the show, I’m so grateful you’ve made Belly’s story part of your summers,” Han wrote.

“Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins. Until then—All of my love always, Jenny," the author added. The letter went viral on X, and many users speculated on a movie adaptation of the series.

FAQs:

Will there be a fourth season for The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Creator and showrunner of the hit show on Prime Video, Jenny Han, has confirmed that there will not be a fourth season for The Summer I Turned Pretty.

What was the series The Summer I Turned Pretty based on?

The series The Summer I Turned Pretty was based on a novel trilogy by Jenny Han.

Who plays Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Lola Tung plays the role of Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty