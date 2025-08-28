What did Susannah write to Belly? Read full letter from The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans had their hearts on their sleeves at the end of Season 3, Episode 8. After Belly and Jeremiah's relationship starts to collapse just before their grand wedding, the character played by Lola Tung receives an emotional letter from the late Susannah. Check out the content of Belly's letter.(X/@JLSilverio_)

The episode shows that Conrad and Jeremiah's mother, Susannah, had written letters to Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah before her death from cancer.

Susannah intended the letters to be delivered to the recipients on their respective wedding days. While we see Belly receive hers from her mother, Laurel, she does not open the letter on the show.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is an adaptation of a trilogy by the best-selling author, Jenny Han. In We'll Always Have Summer, the final book, we are informed about Susannah’s letter to Belly. Here is what she had written to the protagonist, Isabel ‘Belly’ Conklin, per Capital UK.

Susannah's letter to Belly

"Dearest Belly,

Right now, I am picturing you today, on your wedding day, looking radiant and lovely, the prettiest bride there ever was. I picture you about thirty or so, a woman who's had lots and lots of adventures and romances. I picture you marrying a man who is solid and steady and strong, a man with kind eyes. I am sure your young man is completely wonderful, even if he doesn't have the last name Fisher! Ha.

You know that I could not love you more if you were my own daughter. My Belly, my special girl. Watching you grow up was one of the great joys of my life.

My girl who ached and yearned for so many things... a kitten you could name Margaret, rainbow roller skates, edible bubble bath! A boy who would kiss you the way Rhett kissed Scarlett. I hope you've found him, darling.

Be happy. Be good to each other.

All of my love always, Susannah"

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 finale

Belly spots Conrad just before boarding her flight to Paris. This cliffhanger sets up the storyline for Episode 9, dropping on September 3, where Belly’s next move remains uncertain.

With three episodes left, writers are navigating between viewer expectations and book lore. In the original novel, Belly eventually marries Conrad after time apart, but the show has already deviated in several ways. This open-ended approach has kept fans guessing until the final episode.

FAQs:

The series The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on which book?

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on a trilogy by Jenny Han. The books in the trilogy are The Summer I Turned Pretty (2009), It's Not Summer Without You (2010), and We'll Always Have Summer (2011).

How did Susannah die in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Susannah died of cancer in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Who plays Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Lola Tung plays Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty.