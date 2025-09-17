Did Belly and Conrad get their happy ending? Here's what happened in The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 11

The Summer I Turned Pretty has wrapped up after three seasons, with Episode 11 bringing closure to the story of Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and the rest of the Fisher family. The final episode, released today, focuses on Paris and Cousins, giving viewers an ending for each main character on the show. What happens to Belly, Conrad and others in The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 11? All you need to know about the season finale.(X/@Primevideo)

Belly and Conrad’s reunion in Paris

Episode 11 opens with Belly meeting Conrad in Paris. She has a new look, shorter hair, red lipstick, and a new confidence, but Conrad’s surprise visit stirs up old emotions. Belly agrees to show him the city before her birthday party. Their time together highlights the tension between them, from private conversations on a viewing deck to preparing for her birthday party, Deadline reported.

At the birthday party, Conrad meets Belly’s friends and sees how much her life has shifted. Later in the episode, the two share an intimate moment while walking home. Belly admits Conrad’s letters helped her through her lonely days, and he confesses he never stopped loving her. They kiss, but she hesitates afterwards, unsure if they should try again.

Eventually, Belly realizes she wants to be with him. In the closing moments of the episode, she chases Conrad down, finds him on a train to Brussels, and declares that even in “infinite lives,” she would always choose him. Her infinity necklace underscores that decision, sealing Belly and Conrad as the series’ endgame.

Also read: Who is Dean Cipher? The Odessa Project in Gen V Season 2 explained

Jeremiah, Steven, and Taylor back home

While Belly and Conrad reconnect in Paris, Jeremiah focuses on cooking at home, boosted by Taylor’s TikTok posts. His plans for a big dinner hit a block when the venue falls through, but support comes from Denise and even his father, Adam. Jeremiah also shares a kiss with Denise, showing he has moved past his feelings for Belly.

Meanwhile, Steven and Taylor face a turning point when she learns he may move to San Francisco. They have a fight but eventually affirm their love and decide to stay committed, balancing careers and their relationship.

Also read: Cardi B net worth in 2025: A look at the rapper's $80-million fortune

A final goodbye to Cousins

The Summer I Turned Pretty finale ties up loose ends without any major tragedy. Belly matures into her own person, Jeremiah finds purpose, and Steven and Taylor grow together. The last shot returns Belly and Conrad to Cousins, hand in hand, offering fans the long-awaited happy ending.

FAQs:

Did Belly and Conrad end up together?

Yes. Belly and Conrad reunite in Paris and end the series together.

What happened to Jeremiah?

Jeremiah focused on cooking, shared a kiss with Denise, and moved on from Belly.

Do Steven and Taylor stay together?

Yes. They reaffirmed their relationship despite challenges with his move.

How does the series end?

The finale closes with Belly and Conrad together, returning to Cousins after their time in Paris.