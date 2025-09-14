Emily in Paris star Lily Collins returns to NYFW in sequined co-ord at Calvin Klein Spring 2026 show

Lily Collins made a glamorous comeback to New York Fashion Week on September 12, attending the Calvin Klein Spring 2026 show after a long absence. The actor, recognized mainly for her role as Emily Cooper in Netflix’s Emily in Paris, brought her unique combination of elegance and fun to the front row, according to Vogue. The Emily in Paris star stepped out at the Calvin Klein show in a shimmering two-piece, marking her first New York Fashion Week appearance in years.(Instagram)

Collins wore a semi-sheer white co-ord set, consisting of a cropped spaghetti strap top and knee-length pencil skirt, both covered in shimmering, scale-like sequins. She wore silver strappy heels, a white handbag, and simple accessories. Her makeup was fresh and understated, complete with a rosy lip and trendy soap nails, an In Style report added.

Lily Collins speaks up on Calvin Klein’s legacy

The star’s return to NYFW carried extra meaning since she is the face of Calvin Klein’s Spring 2026 campaign, reported Vogue. Speaking about the collaboration earlier this year, Collins said, “It was a total honor and a dream come true.” Collins was quoted as saying that she used to cut out Calvin Klein ads from magazines when she was young and added that for her, the brand always “represented what’s classic and cool.”

Her outfit, the Vogue report added, was a nod to Calvin Klein’s iconic ‘90s minimalism look updated with a modern twist. Collins told the magazine that the outfit reminded her of the brand’s iconic ‘90s collection. “I wanted to play with proportion and bring a bit of 2025 into it,” she added.

‘Full circle’ moments for Lily Collins

Now reflecting on her return to the New York Fashion Week, Collins said, “Having this show and being involved again was even more special than I knew it would be. It felt like I was back in my late teen and early twenties out front of the shows just soaking it all in. Full circle.”

She called designer Veronica Leoni's debut for Calvin Klein "completely comfortable and utterly chic" and especially loved the layering. She even joked, "Who wouldn’t want to feel that chic in a bathrobe?"

Collins' busy year so far

Collins has had a busy year both professionally and personally. Not only is she shooting the new season of Emily in Paris (the fifth), which is being filmed in Paris and Italy, but she is also a new mom. In January, Collins welcomed a daughter via surrogacy in what she calls "utter bliss."

To say she has a lot on her plate is an understatement, but enjoying the buzz around NYFW gave Collins a much-needed opportunity to play around. "I love to have fun and play around with new shapes and silhouettes. Fashion Week is a great place to experiment," she said.

