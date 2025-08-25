From Lindsay Lohan, Lily Collins to Tina Turner and Britney Spears: 10 celebrities who left US to lead peaceful lives

Hollywood might be the dream factory, but more and more stars are walking away from it—and from America altogether. Their reasons vary: some are driven by political disillusionment, others by the search for safety, privacy, or a calmer family life. What unites them is the decision to trade in U.S. fame and familiarity for peace abroad. From Sophie Turner’s recent confession about her return to the UK to Tina Turner’s permanent embrace of Switzerland, here are celebrities who’ve officially made the leap. Several Hollywood celebrities have moved out of the US including Lindsay Lohan and Lily Collins

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner has made it clear: she doesn’t see herself returning to the U.S. anytime soon. After her divorce from Joe Jonas, the Game of Thrones star relocated to London with her children, citing concerns about America’s political climate, rising gun violence, and the rollback of reproductive rights. She has openly said that the Uvalde school shooting was the moment she decided she could no longer live in the States. In the UK, Turner is close to her family, feels safer, and is committed to raising her children in an environment that aligns with her values.

Ellen DeGeneres

The celebrity power couple quietly moved to England’s Cotswolds in 2024, choosing a more private and tranquil life after years in the public eye. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi bought a countryside estate and settled in long before many knew they had left the U.S. Reports suggest the move was motivated by a desire to escape both political tensions and the relentless media spotlight in America. Now, the pair enjoy a lifestyle defined by slower rhythms, picturesque landscapes, and a sense of calm that Hollywood never afforded them.

Rosie O’Donnell

In 2025, Rosie O’Donnell packed her bags and moved to Ireland with her youngest daughter. Long outspoken about American politics, particularly her disdain for Trump, O’Donnell admitted she no longer felt at home in the U.S. She is currently pursuing Irish citizenship through her ancestry and has said she will only consider moving back when equality and rights feel protected in America. For her, Ireland represents not only a political refuge but also a chance to raise her child in a more community-centered and secure environment.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan’s move to Dubai dates back to 2014, but she has since cemented the city as her permanent home. The actress and singer explained that Dubai gave her a kind of peace and privacy she couldn’t find in Los Angeles, thanks largely to the country’s strict paparazzi laws. Once tabloid fodder, Lohan has been able to build a more grounded life away from constant public scrutiny. In interviews, she has described her new life as healthier, quieter, and surprisingly “normal”—something she longed for during her chaotic years in Hollywood.

Lily Collins

Lily Collins, star of Emily in Paris, chose to embrace a very different European city for her real life. In 2023, she and her husband, director Charlie McDowell, relocated to Copenhagen. Collins has praised the Danish capital for its tranquility, intimacy, and bike-friendly streets, saying it offers a perfect balance between vibrancy and calm. The actress described the shift as one that aligns with her priorities at this stage of life—slowing down, focusing on family, and immersing herself in a culture that values well-being.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears has endured some of the harshest media treatment of any celebrity, and it directly influenced her decision to leave the U.S. The pop star revealed she relocated to Mexico, where paparazzi culture is far less invasive than in Los Angeles. Spears has said she feels more relaxed and less hounded abroad, giving her room to heal and enjoy life after years of conservatorship struggles. Mexico has provided her with a sense of freedom she was unable to find in America, making the move a deeply personal necessity.

Richard Gere

Richard Gere made the move to Spain in 2025 alongside his wife, Alejandra Silva, and their children. Silva is Spanish, and the couple wanted their children to grow up immersed in her culture and closer to her extended family. Gere has described the relocation as a gift for his family, emphasizing how much happier they are in Spain’s slower, more family-oriented environment. His decision also reflects a desire to step back from the intensity of Hollywood and embrace a lifestyle grounded in heritage and peace.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria has openly said that Los Angeles no longer felt like home. Frustrated with rising taxes, homelessness, and what she described as a dystopian environment in California, the actress chose to leave. She now splits her time between Spain and Mexico, balancing work and family life. Beyond practical reasons, Longoria has also spoken about reconnecting with her heritage and raising her child in a more balanced environment. For her, the move is about redefining what home means—away from Hollywood’s pressures.

Gabriel Macht

After Suits ended, Gabriel Macht didn’t just step out of the spotlight—he stepped out of the U.S. altogether. The actor moved overseas with his wife, actress Jacinda Barrett, and their children. While he has kept the exact location private, it’s clear the move was motivated by a desire for family time, privacy, and a more grounded life away from fame. Macht’s decision reflects a broader pattern of celebrities who, once freed from career obligations in Hollywood, find happiness away from America’s glare.

Tina Turner

Long before it became trendy, Tina Turner chose to leave the U.S. permanently. In the mid-1990s, she moved to Switzerland, where she later renounced her American citizenship to officially become Swiss in 2013. Turner explained that Switzerland provided the tranquility and sense of belonging she never felt in the States. Her sprawling estate near Zurich became her sanctuary, where she lived until her passing in 2023. For Turner, the move wasn’t just a lifestyle choice—it was a declaration of where she truly felt at home.

The U.S. may remain the epicenter of the entertainment industry, but these stars prove that success no longer requires a Los Angeles zip code. Increasingly, the reasons to leave—safety, sanity, family, or freedom—outweigh the reasons to stay.