From Outer Banks to Heartstopper: Here’s what to watch after The Summer I Turned Pretty ends
The Summer I Turned Pretty: From beach romances to heartfelt coming-of-age dramas, here are the best titles to fill the Cousins Beach void.
Summer at Cousins Beach has officially ended! The Summer I Turned Pretty, Prime Video’s hit adaptation of Jenny Han’s beloved novels, concluded its run on September 17 after nearly three years. The finale saw Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) take a bold step toward a new chapter in Paris, moving away from the complicated love triangle with brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).
Fans who grew up with Belly’s summer romances and heartbreaks may now be wondering what to watch next. Luckily, there is no shortage of shows which offer a similar mix of love triangles, summer escapes, and coming-of-age drama.
Major book adaptations to look forward to
For those who loved the novel-to-screen magic of Jenny Han, there are plenty of similar adaptations:
XO, Kitty (Netflix): Created by Han herself, the spinoff from To All the Boys follows Kitty Covey navigating love and life at a boarding school in Seoul.
Heartstopper (Netflix): Based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novels, the sweet queer love story between Nick and Charlie has won hearts worldwide. With three seasons already streaming, the story will conclude with a final season.
We Were Liars (Prime Video): Adapted from E Lockhart’s bestselling novel, this series focuses on the wealthy Sinclair family and a tragic accident during their island summers.
Other shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty
Outer Banks (Netflix): The treasure-hunting teen drama set along North Carolina’s coast, features adventure, mystery, and romance.
Lincoln Heights (Hulu): Although not set on the beach, this family drama explores themes of change, belonging, and young love when a family relocates to a new neighborhood.
Why do these shows work?
Similar to “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” these programs work because they successfully combine youthful romance with the bigger picture themes of identity, family, and finding oneself.
Whether it is Kitty in XO, Kitty attempting to figure out the true meaning of love while away from home, or John B in Outer Banks searching for clues and mysteries next to the coastline, the heart of both stories stays the same: we have to grieve growing up and learning to deal with the ups and downs of love.
