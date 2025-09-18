Stop the press! A The Summer I Turned Pretty MOVIE is coming our way: Everything we know so far

Watching yesterday's season finale for The Summer I Turned Pretty felt like having fought a war of tears with some very, very soaring resolution at the end of it all. Not only did our guy get his girl (and the beach house) back, but writer and showrunner Jenny Han made sure to see every character's arc right through its resolution. As a matter of fact, not only did no second of the finale feel wasted (which was a recurring complaint for the last two episodes), but it also effectively managed to dissolve the entire Team Conrad versus Team Jeremiah nexus which had consumed the internet like quicksand since season 3's July premiere.

The credits to roll out to Darlene Love's Christmas classic, Baby Please Come Home as fans were treated to a polaroid montage of Bonrad's 'Christmas in Paris'. The last screen grab of the entirety of TSITP? Jenny Han's hand written note to fans, thanking them wholeheartedly for making Belly's summers part of theirs. But Jenny wouldn't be Jenny without a last trick up her sleeve and the last line of the letter was just that. "Maybe we'll meet again one summer in Cousins", it read, enough to throw the sobbing fandom into a tizzy about what she meant.

Well, lo and behold, a few hours later, the official handle of The Summer I Turned Pretty , dropped a red carpet image of Lola Tung and Christopher Briney standing against a theatre marquee which read, 'The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie'.

Well, looks like the 'maybe' in the note was just Jenny being a tease, and another wistful summer in Cousins may literally be as close as the summer of 2026. There's no confirmation on the plot, the timeline or even how deep it will further dig into the lives of the Fisher boys and the Conklins, but let Jenny's press release assure you: "There is another big milestone left in Belly's journey and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I'm so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans".

Now given her stupendous track record with To All The Boys I've Loved Before, XO Kitty and now The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny knows just the right amount she needs to deprive fans to keep the pop culture cred booming (maybe something Stranger Things' Duffer Brothers could have picked up on from her) without letting the franchise spin into a free for all.

A Cosmopolitan report even goes so far as to suggest that the movie's already shot, though we don't really know that for sure. And there'd be no way to either, honestly, given that Jenny had as tight a security on set as was there for Rings of Power.

While summer 2026 feels the most fated time to watch Belly and Conrad say 'I do' to each other, NOBODY will be complaining about a winter release — after all, it's the season when most of Bonrad's milestone moments have taken place.