‘Give my money back’: Why Prime Video is facing backlash during Dolphins vs Bills

Amazon Prime Video is facing backlash on social media as it streams the Thursday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. Viewers complained that the live stream was glitching continuously as the game went on. Prime Video became the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football after its 11-year agreement with the NFL. Miami Dolphins free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) tackles Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) (AP)

“Does anyone else have glitchy/laggy frames when watching nfl on amazon prime? every thursday i feel like the video quality takes a massive drop,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Is Amazon Prime Video glitching and hanging every minute or two on the Bills Dolphins game or is it just me?” another one asked.

Prime Video is yet to react to these reports.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins look to win their first game of the season as they face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday. Coach McDaniel, who is facing pressure, seemed cool and calm ahead of the game.

“Buffalo,” he said. “I’m very understanding that in this business it’s result-based. My job is, the more that other people talk about anything, the less I even hear it. Buffalo, that’s what it is, and the Miami Dolphins.”

Buffalo Bills Depth Chart

Quarterbacks (QB)

Josh Allen (Starter)

Mitchell Trubisky (2nd)

Running Backs (RB)

James Cook (Starter)

Ray Davis (2nd)

Ty Johnson (3rd)

Wide Receivers (WR)

Keon Coleman (Starter)

Khalil Shakir (Starter)

Joshua Palmer (Starter)

Elijah Moore (2nd)

Tyrell Shavers (2nd)

Curtis Samuel O (2nd)

Tight Ends (TE)

Dalton Kincaid (Starter)

Dawson Knox (2nd)

Jackson Hawes (3rd)

Fullback (FB)

Reggie Gilliam (Starter)

Left Tackle (LT)

Dion Dawkins (Starter)

Ryan Van Demark (2nd)

Left Guard (LG)

David Edwards (Starter)

Alec Anderson (2nd)

Center (C)

Connor McGovern (Starter)

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (2nd)

Right Guard (RG)

O'Cyrus Torrence (Starter)

Right Tackle (RT)

Spencer Brown (Starter)

Chase Lundt O (2nd)

Tylan Grable IR (3rd)

Left Defensive End (LDE)

Greg Rousseau (Starter)

AJ Epenesa (2nd)

Michael Hoecht SUSP (3rd)

Left Defensive Tackle (LDT)

Ed Oliver O (Starter)

Larry Ogunjobi SUSP (2nd)

DeWayne Carter IR (3rd)

Right Defensive Tackle (RDT)

DaQuan Jones (Starter)

T.J. Sanders (2nd)

Deone Walker (3rd)

Zion Logue (4th)

Right Defensive End (RDE)

Joey Bosa (Starter)

Javon Solomon (2nd)

Landon Jackson O (3rd)

Weakside Linebacker (WLB)

Matt Milano O (Starter)

Shaq Thompson (2nd)

Middle Linebacker (MLB)

Terrel Bernard (Starter)

Joe Andreessen (2nd)

Strongside Linebacker (SLB)

Dorian Williams (Starter)

Keonta Jenkins (2nd)

Left Cornerback (LCB)

Tre'Davious White (Starter)

Ja'Marcus Ingram O (2nd)

Maxwell Hairston IR (3rd)

Strong Safety (SS)

Taylor Rapp (Starter)

Cam Lewis (2nd)

Wande Owens IR (3rd)

Free Safety (FS)

Cole Bishop (Starter)

Damar Hamlin (2nd)

Sam Franklin Jr. (3rd)

Right Cornerback (RCB)

Christian Benford (Starter)

Dorian Strong (2nd)

Nickelback (NB)

Taron Johnson (Starter)

Jordan Hancock O (2nd)

Cam Lewis (2nd)

Brandon Codrington (3rd)

Placekicker (PK)

Matt Prater (Starter)

Tyler Bass IR (2nd)

Punter (P)

Cameron Johnston (Starter)

Holder (H)

Cameron Johnston (Starter)

Punt Returner (PR)

Brandon Codrington (Starter)

Khalil Shakir (2nd)

Kick Returner (KR)

Brandon Codrington (Starter)

Ty Johnson (2nd)

Long Snapper (LS)

Reid Ferguson (Starter)

