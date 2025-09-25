Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome their first baby girl — what her and her brothers' names mean

Earlier in the day, the pop icon turned beauty mogul took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of her third child and first daughter with long-time partner, rapper A$SAP Rocky. Sharing a picture of her coddling the little one, both mother and baby adorned with large pink bows, Riri revealed her name. "Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025 🎀" read the caption followed by a pink bow emoji just like the picture. The post also carried another shot, that of miniscule pink boxing gloves with ribbons for tassels, a cheeky little nod to the iconic Rocky franchise, brought to life by Sylvester Stallone.

But in a deeper sense, what does the little girls name truly mean?

Well right off the bat, 'Rocki' can of course be read into as a homage to her father, A$AP Rocky. As a matter of fact, this can be read into as a nod to both her father's stage name as well as his real name, the latter being Rakim Mayers. Moving on to her middle name, several reports suggest it to be a nod to Riri's own heritage. Rihanna has Barbadian roots, but some of her ancestry is also said to include Irish and English descent. So 'Irish' as a middle name may be to honour that part of her background. Finally, Mayers serves as little Rocki's last name, the same as her fathers.