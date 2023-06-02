Do you know the original name of Freddie Mercury’s Bohemian Rhapsody?

Fans of Freddie Mercury can recite the lyrics of his famous song Bohemian Rhapsody by heart. Are you one of them? Then, you may be surprised to know that this world famous track was supposed to have a very different name. According to a post shared by auction house Sotheby's, it was originally titled Mongolian Rhapsody. The image shows a draft of Bohemian Rhapsody by Freddie Mercury. (Sothebys)

Sotheby's took to Instagram to share more about this interesting fact. Alongside, they also posted a video that shows a “never-before-seen early draft for Bohemian Rhapsody” where Freddie Mercury first wrote the name of the song as Mongolian Rhapsody.

“Did you know ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was originally titled ‘Mongolian Rhapsody’? Written entirely by Freddie Mercury, a never-before-seen early draft for Bohemian Rhapsody—the hit Queen song which today still ranks as the third best-selling UK single of all time—reveals untold insights into other possible directions the song could have taken. One page reveals that Mercury originally planned to call the song ‘Mongolian Rhapsody’, before crossing out Mongolian and replacing it with ‘Bohemian’—rhythmically similar but with a different resonance,” the auction house posted.

