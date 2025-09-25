Xbox confirms Forza Horizon 6: Release date, platforms and highly anticipated location revealed

Forza Horizon fans finally got the reveal they have been waiting for. At the Tokyo Game Show 2025, Xbox officially confirmed Forza Horizon 6. The sixth edition of the game will be set in Japan and will be released in 2026. Forza Horizon 6: Xbox confirmed a 2026 release window and a new setting,(X/@Xbox)

The news was announced during Xbox’s showcase with a short cinematic teaser. No gameplay was shown, but there were plenty of nods to the past. Wristbands from previous festivals, flashes of familiar scenery, and then the new logo with Mount Fuji looming in the background.

Japan confirmed as the next Horizon location

The Horizon series has always thrived on big, open-world maps inspired by real places like Mexico, Australia, and the UK. Japan has been at the top of fan wish lists since the very first game. Now their wish is finally coming true.

“From the neon lights and towering buildings of Tokyo City, one of our most detailed and layered environments to date, to the serenity and natural beauty of Japan’s rural and mountain areas, we think players will be blown away,” the developers said in a post on Xbox Wire.

Playground Games also confirmed seasonal changes will return, with spring blossoms, hot summers, and snowy winters shaping how the world looks and feels.

Forza Horizon 6: Cultural authenticity

The team stressed that Japan will not just be a postcard backdrop. Cultural consultant Kyoko Yamashita worked alongside developers to make sure details feel true to life. “The team wanted to present more than a backdrop; they wanted a lived-in world,” Yamashita explained. “Getting that balance right is a way of honoring the culture.”

Forza Horizon 6: Release and platforms

According to The Verge, Forza Horizon 6 will launch on Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2026. A PlayStation 5 version will follow post-launch. Playground says the first gameplay footage will be shared in early 2026.

Xbox president of game content, Matt Booty, added: “This has been the most requested location since the very first game, and we can’t wait to share more next year.”

With Japan as its new playground, Forza Horizon 6 promises a mix of city lights, mountain roads, drifting culture, and everything in between.

FAQs:

When is Forza Horizon 6 releasing?

The game is set to launch in 2026, first on Xbox Series X|S and PC, with a PlayStation 5 release coming later.

Where will Forza Horizon 6 be set?

The next Horizon festival takes place in Japan, with Tokyo City, Mount Fuji, and rural mountain regions included.

Will the game feature changing seasons?

Yes, Playground Games confirmed seasonal changes will return, with cherry blossom spring, hot summers, and snowy winters.

What platforms will Forza Horizon 6 be on?

It will debut on Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2026, then launch on PlayStation 5 at a later date.

When will gameplay be revealed?

Playground Games said the first gameplay footage will be shown in early 2026.