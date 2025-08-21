Sony increases price for PlayStation 5: Here's how much you need to pay now

Sony has increased the price of PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, and PlayStation 5 Pro by $50. This comes after Xbox and Nintendo announced a hike. Sony has increased prices for the PS5 series across the US. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

“Similar to many global businesses, we continue to navigate a challenging economic environment,” Sony stated in a blog post on Wednesday, August 20. It added, "As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the US starting on August 21.”

The price changes follow the US President Donald Trump's announcement of sweeping tariffs on imports from global manufacturing hubs, including China and Japan, which has led to fears of supply chain disruptions and increased material costs, according to Reuters.

What's the latest price of PS5?

Starting from Thursday, gamers planning to buy the latest consoles from Sony will be required to pay $50 extra compared to the earlier amount.

As per the official price announced by Sony, fans in the US will now be required to pay as follows:

PlayStation 5: $549.99

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: $499.99

PlayStation 5 Pro: $749.99

Tariffs drive up console prices

Ever since its release in 2020, more than 56 million PlayStation 5 consoles have been sold by Sony, leaving the Xbox Series S and X of Microsoft far behind in sales, Bloomberg reported.

The United States had earlier implemented tariffs in a bid to encourage onshore manufacturing. Following this, Nintendo and Microsoft announced that they are increasing the prices for their previous consoles as well as related accessories.

The tariffs announced by Trump had even impacted the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 console across the US, while the company attributed the latest change in the prices of its products to “market conditions.”

Michael Pachter, managing director at Wedbush Securities Inc., stated that the companies are making all possible efforts to "spread the impacts of tariffs across whatever they can”.

"Components largely come from places outside the US. Manufacturing is definitely outside the US," Bloomberg quoted Pachter as saying.

Earlier this year, Sony raised PlayStation 5’s price in the UK as well as mainland Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

FAQs

When do the new prices for PS5 come into effect?

Customers need to pay $50 extra starting from August 21, 2025.

How much do I need to pay for PlayStation 5?

Gamers will have to spend $549.99 to buy the latest console.

Has Sony increased prices for PlayStation 5 accessories as well?

No, the retail prices for PS5 accessories remain unchanged.