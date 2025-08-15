Score the best headphone bargains from Sony, JBL, Bose and more in Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025

Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 is a treat for music lovers, offering irresistible deals on headphones that blend style, comfort, and superb sound quality. Whether you’re into deep bass, crystal-clear vocals, or active noise cancellation, this sale has options to suit every preference and budget. Experience premium sound for less in this Freedom Sale.

From stylish wireless earbuds perfect for workouts to premium over-ear models built for immersive listening, brands like Sony, JBL, boAt, Sennheiser, and Apple are delivering incredible value. It’s the ideal moment to upgrade your audio gear and enjoy your favourite tunes with unmatched clarity—without stretching your wallet.

1. SONY ULT WEAR Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

The SONY ULT WEAR features powerful noise cancelling with massive bass and a comfortable on-ear design. It connects via Bluetooth for wireless convenience. The headphones offer clear sound with enhanced bass, ideal for immersive music experiences.

Lightweight and designed for extended wear, these headphones balance sound performance and comfort. They support easy controls and long battery life, making them suitable for daily use.

2. SONY INZONE H7 WH-G700 Wireless Gaming Headphones

The SONY INZONE H7 WH-G700 offers wireless Bluetooth connectivity with 40 hours of playtime and 360 Spatial Sound for an immersive gaming experience. The on-ear style provides comfort during long gaming sessions.

Equipped with noise isolation and clear microphone capabilities, these headphones optimise in-game communication. They combine performance and convenience for gamers seeking quality sound.

3. Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Over-Ear Headphones with Mic

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones feature advanced noise-cancelling technology with 11 levels of adjustable noise reduction, offering clear calls with an integrated mic. Alexa voice control and touch-enabled controls enhance user ease.

Designed for comfort and long wear, these over-ear headphones deliver balanced audio and deep bass. Their Bluetooth connection facilitates wireless mobility with up to 20 hours of battery life.

4. Audio-Technica ATH-M50XWH Professional Studio Monitor Wired Headphones

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50XWH is a professional studio monitor headphone with wired connectivity and no mic. Known for its accurate sound reproduction and extended frequency response, it suits monitoring and mixing tasks.

These over-ear headphones deliver crisp highs, powerful bass, and a comfortable fit for long sessions. Their durable build quality makes them popular among audio professionals.

5. SONY WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

SONY WH-CH520 offers up to 50 hours of battery life with Bluetooth wireless connectivity and DSEE digital sound enhancement. Multipoint connection feature allows pairing with two devices simultaneously.

This on-ear model provides clear audio with a lightweight, comfortable design. Ideal for everyday use, it supports hands-free calling and quick charging capabilities.

6. SONY WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

The Sony WH-CH720N features active noise cancelling and up to 50 hours of battery life, supporting multipoint Bluetooth connection. Designed for on-ear comfort, they provide clear sound and bass with DSEE support.

Equipped with intuitive controls, these headphones are suited for all-day use, offering balanced audio and effective background noise reduction for commuting or work.

7. JBL Tune 770NC Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

JBL Tune 770NC delivers active noise cancelling with up to 70 hours of playtime. Fast Pair technology allows quick Bluetooth connection, while multi-device connect supports seamless switching.

The on-ear design is lightweight and comfortable, providing deep bass and clear audio for music and calls. Its long battery life caters to heavy users and travelers.

8. Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Headphones

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless headphones are designed with adaptive active noise cancelling and feature a premium sound signature. They deliver up to 60 hours of battery life and a comfortable, ergonomic design.

Designed in Germany, these on-ear headphones support Bluetooth with aptX for high quality streaming. They are ideal for audiophiles seeking precision sound and long-lasting performance.

9. Audio-Technica ATH-M20X Professional Monitor Wired Headphones

Audio-Technica ATH-M20X is an entry-level professional monitoring headphone with a wired connection and no microphone. It offers reliable sound quality with enhanced bass and a comfortable fit for studio or casual use.

These headphones are lightweight with durable construction, suitable for home studio or beginner monitoring setups needing clear audio reproduction.

10. Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Headphones with Spatial Audio

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones feature advanced noise cancelling with spatial audio support and up to 24 hours of battery life. Alexa integration and customizable sound profiles offer enhanced user interaction.

These over-ear headphones provide balanced sound with deep bass and clear vocals, optimised for gaming and multimedia use. Their smart features and comfortable design make them versatile for extended listening.

FAQs Are these offers available on all headphone brands? Yes, deals include Sony, JBL, boAt, Sennheiser, Apple, and more.

Can I get extra discounts with bank offers? Yes, select bank cards offer additional savings on sale items.

Is exchange available for old headphones? Exchange offers are rare for headphones but check product pages for details.

Do all models support Bluetooth? No, some wired headphones are also part of the sale.

Can I return headphones bought in the sale? Yes, Flipkart’s standard return policies apply unless otherwise mentioned.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.