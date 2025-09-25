South Park Season 27 Episode 5 airs after 1-week hiatus: Where and how to watch?

South Park fans finally got what they were waiting for. Episode 5 of Season 27, titled Conflict of Interest, aired on Comedy Central last night after a rare week-long delay. The episode is now available to stream on Paramount Plus. South Park Season 27: Here is how to watch episode 5.(YouTube/South Park Studios)

Why was South Park Season 27, Episode 5 delayed?

The Emmy-winning show has always been known for cutting it close, with Trey Parker and Matt Stone writing and animating episodes almost in real time to reflect current events. But this time, they missed the September 17 deadline, disappointing the fans.

In a post on X, Parker and Stone admitted the hiccup. “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don't get it done,” they wrote. “This one's on us. We didn’t get it done in time. Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding.”

It left viewers waiting three weeks after Episode 4 (released September 23), a gap unusual even for the famously unpredictable rollout.

South Park Season 27: What to expect in Episode 5

According to show notes teased online, Kyle and Cartman will clash over a prediction markets app that suddenly gets popular at school. That setup is already sparking chatter, with fans wondering if the story will riff on crypto betting, fantasy sports, or politics, CNET reported.

Episode 5 will be followed by another break. Episode 6 will not air until October 15, then episode 7 on October 29. After that, the release is expected to settle into an every-other-week rhythm through December.

Streaming deal shifts the show

South Park signed a new $1.5 billion deal putting its back catalog and 50 upcoming episodes on Comedy Central and Paramount Plus, as per the Los Angeles Times. The switch means new episodes stream on Paramount Plus the day after airing. HBO Max no longer carries the show.

South Park Season 27 Episode 5: How to watch without cable

If you do not have Comedy Central through traditional TV, live streaming services remain an option. Philo carries the channel at $28 a month. Sling TV includes it as part of its Orange and Blue packages, starting at approximately $46. YouTube TV is the priciest, at $83 per month, but offers more than 100 channels.

Fans who stick with Paramount Plus can choose between the Essential plan at $8 a month (with ads) or the Premium tier for $13 a month, which adds Showtime content and drops ads.

The schedule may be shaky, but the sharp satire is back on September 24, with Cartman and Kyle right in the middle of it.

