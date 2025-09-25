America's Got Talent Season 20: How much money did winner Jessica Sanchez take home?

Life came full circle for singer Jessica Sanchez. From competing as a 10-year-old on the debut season of America's Got Talent to becoming the champion of Season 20, Sanchez's life has been nothing less than a fairytale. Here's how much money Jessica Sanchez received for winning America's Got Talent Season 20(America's Got Talent)

Chris Turner, LightWire, Jourdan Blue and Leo High School Choir were the remaining top five finalists of Season 20 of America's Got Talent, but it was Sanchez who eventually won the $1 million prize, People reported.

As fans celebrate Sanchez being crowned the champion of America's Got Talent Season 20, here's a look at the prize details of the competition.

America’s Got Talent: Prize money

An article published by TV Insider claims that the prize money for winning America's Got Talent is $1,000,000, but the champions do not get to pocket that amount.

As per the outlet, every episode of the competition comes to an end with a disclaimer that reads, “The prize, which totals $1,000,000, is payable in a financial annuity over 40 years, or the contestant may choose to receive the present cash value of such annuity.”

The $1,000,000 prize money divided by 40 comes down to $25,000 a year before taxes. Those who want the money all at once can choose to ask for it, but the amount will be less than $1,000,000 once interest rates are taken into consideration, stated the TV Insider article.

The winner of each season gets a chance to headline a multiple-night AGT Live event in Las Vegas, while the other past performers from the show turn up during the special live show.

In 2018, Forbes reported that the likely amount in the pre-tax range is $300,000.

Who is Jessica Sanchez?

She participated in the debut season of America’s Got Talent in 2006. Nearly two decades later, the Filipino-American singer returned to the show. She participated in the finale while being nine months pregnant, Gulf News reported. Sanchez’s rendition of Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' 2024 hit, Die With a Smile helped her win the reality series.

