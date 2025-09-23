‘Nobel Peace Prize only if…’: What Macron said amid Trump's bid for top award

As US President Donald Trump continues his claim of ending seven war as part of his bid to secure a Nobel Peace Prize, French President Emmanuel Macron has said that there is definitely a way the Republican leader can secure the top award. Emmanuel Macron, France's president, during a United Nations conference on a Palestinian two-state solution in New York, US(Bloomberg)

Speaking to BFMTV in an interview from the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Macron stated that Trump can secure a Nobel Peace Prize if he actually managed to stop the conflict between Israel and Palestine in Gaza.

“Trump wants the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel Peace Prize is only possible if you stop this conflict,” said Macron.

Macron's remarks come after France, UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal moved to formally recognise the state of Palestine. This decision by France and other nations has been strongly condemned by Israel and the United States.

Speaking at the UNGA, President Trump stated that the recognition of Palestine will only reward terrorists and Hamas.

"As if to encourage continued conflict, some of this body is seeking to unilaterally recognize the Palestinian state. The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists, for their atrocities," said Trump.

“This would be a reward for these horrible atrocities,” the US president said, adding that “Instead of giving in to Hamas' ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message - release the hostages now, just release the hostages.”

Trump's bid for the Nobel Peace Prize

Since assuming his non-consecutive second term as President fo the United States, Trump has called for the Nobel committee to award him with the peace prize.

At the UN General Assembly, the US president reiterated his claim that he stopped seven wars, including the military standoff between India and Pakistan. As of now, Pakistan, Israel, Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan have backed Trump's bid for the Nobel Peace Prize.