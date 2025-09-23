‘Defeat for Hamas’: Macron announces France's recognition of Palestine at UN General Assembly

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday has announced France’s formal recognition of the State of Palestine during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. Emmanuel Macron, France's president, during a United Nations conference on a Palestinian two-state solution in New York, US(Bloomberg)

In his address, the French leader stated that the decision to recognise Palestine comes as a “defeat for Hamas”.

“True to the historic commitment of my country to the Middle East, to peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, this is why I declare that today, France recognizes the state of Palestine,” Macron said while addressing the assembly.

At the start of the session, Macron set the ball rolling by announcing Paris' formal recognition of statehood for Palestine.

Following Macron, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to address the UNGA meeting through video conferencing after visas for him and dozens of other senior Palestinian officials were denied by the United States.

France's announcement comes a month after Macron's declaration that Paris will move to recognise Palestine at the UN General Assembly. Ahead of France's official announcement on Monday, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal moved to formally recognise the state of Palestine on Sunday.

The recognition of Palestine by key Western allies such as France, UK, Canada, and Australia comes as Israel faces immense pressure from the international community to stop its bombardment of the Gaza Strip and implement a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

Furthermore, Palestine's recognition comes as a major break away from previous foreign policies of Western allies and at present, comes as defiance from the Trump-led US government.