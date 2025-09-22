'There will be no Palestinian State': Netanyahu's warning to UK, Canada and Australia after move to recognise Palestine

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stark warning to the UK, Canada and Australia after the three nations moved to recognise Palestine on Sunday. In a statement from the Prime Minister's office, Netanyahu accused the nations of "rewarding terrorism." In his statement, the Israeli PM further stated that there will be "no Palestinian state to the west of the Jordan river(REUTERS)

In his statement, the Israeli PM further stated that there will be "no Palestinian state to the west of the Jordan river. Netanyahu's statement further reflects his government's war goals and the continuous bombardment of the Gaza Strip at the hands of Israeli forces.

Netanyahu's warning over Palestinian recognition

There will be no Palestinian state. The response to the latest attempt to force upon us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States.

I have a clear message to those leaders who are recognising a Palestinian state after the horrendous October 7 massacre: You are rewarding terror with an enormous prize. And I have another message for you: It's not going to happen. There will be no Palestinian state to the west of the Jordan River.

For years, I have prevented the creation of that terror state, against tremendous pressure, both domestic and from abroad. We have done this with determination, and with astute statesmanship. Moreover, we have doubled the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue on this path.

UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine

As the war in Gaza rages on and Israel faces immense international pressure to withdraw its forces, the UK, Canada and Australia moved to formally recognise the state of Palestine on Sunday.

All three prime ministers of the countries stated that the move comes amid the ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip. They added that the recognition of Palestine is the only solution to move towards lasting peace in the region and a two-state solution.

Hours after, Portugal also joined the list by officially recognising statehood for Palestine.