‘Should get Nobel Prize’: Trump again claims he stopped India-Pakistan conflict with trade, ended seven wars

US President Donald Trump said he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for “ending seven wars” and reiterated that he resolved the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year through trade. US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the American Cornerstone Institute's Founder's Dinner in Mount Vernon, Virginia, on September 20, 2025. (AFP)

The US President, since May 10, has repeatedly claimed that he “helped settle” the tensions between India and Pakistan, following his social media announcement of a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of Washington-mediated talks.

India, however, has consistently denied any third-party intervention. On May 10, India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri said that Pakistan’s DGMO had called his Indian counterpart, after which both sides agreed to cease all firing and military activities.

Trump said at Saturday’s American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner, “On the world stage, we are once again doing things that we are just respected at a level that we have never been respected before. We are forging peace agreements, and we are stopping wars. So we stopped wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia.”

He added, “Think of India and Pakistan. Think of that. And you know how I stopped that — with trade. They want to trade. And I have great respect for both leaders. But when you take a look at all of these wars that we've stopped.”

“Just look at that. India, Pakistan, Thailand, Cambodia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Congo. We stopped all of them. And 60 per cent of them were stopped because of trade,” claimed Trump.

He added, “Like with India, I said, 'look, we're not going to do any trade if you're going to fight and they have nuclear weapons.' They stopped.”

Donald Trump said he was told that if he could stop the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he should get the Nobel Prize.

“I said, ‘Well, what about the seven others? I should get a Nobel Prize for each one’. So they said, ‘but if you stop Russia and Ukraine, sir, you should be able to get the Nobel’. I said I stopped seven wars. That's one war, and that's a big one,” Trump said.

India on May 7 launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated in Parliament that no foreign leader requested India to halt the operation.

With PTI inputs