Donald Trump now claims he 'stopped' 7 wars. What are they?

President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that he "stopped" seven wars since becoming the US President. This was a new twist in the 79-year-old's claims around stopping wars, as previously he had claimed that he stopped six wars. US President Donald Trump, speaks during an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday.(Bloomberg)

The President was speaking to reporters on Tuesday from the Oval Office as he made a major announcement of relocating the US Air Force base from Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama. The presser was highly anticipated, as it marked Trump's first public appearance after several weeks.

Trump's claim to stop the wars has come amid his quest for the Nobel Peace Prize. So far, several nations, including Pakistan, Israel, Armenia and Azerbaijan, among others, have nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

So, which 7 wars did Donald Trump stop? Let's take a look.

Which 7 Wars Trump Stopped

1. Armenia–Azerbaijan

Trump said his efforts brought calm between Armenia and Azerbaijan, where long-standing clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh had intensified.

2. Israel–Iran

He asserted that his administration’s actions curbed tensions between Israel and Iran, both of which were engaged in hostile exchanges.

3. Egypt–Ethiopia (Nile dispute)

According to Trump, his intervention reduced friction between Egypt and Ethiopia, which were at odds over Ethiopia’s new Nile dam project.

4. Rwanda–DR Congo

He claimed credit for easing hostility between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, nations with a troubled history of conflict.

5. India–Pakistan

Trump maintained that he had cooled down a potential nuclear flashpoint between India and Pakistan, historic rivals in South Asia.

6. Thailand–Cambodia

He also stated that tensions along the Thailand–Cambodia border were settled under his watch.

7. Kosovo–Serbia

Lastly, Trump pointed to his mediation between Kosovo and Serbia, where agreements were reached to normalize economic ties.