Donald Trump rejects health rumours as ‘fake news’, says he was ‘very active’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected social media speculation about his health as "fake news," stating he had been very active over the weekend. US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 2, 2025. Trump announced that US Space Command will move its headquarters from Colorado to Alabama. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

The remarks came after false online rumours over the Labour Day weekend claimed he had died.

“I was very active over the weekend,” Trump said during a press conference in the White House.

When asked about widespread speculation on social media, including X, regarding his health and even rumours of his death after days out of the public eye, Trump replied, "I didn't see that." He then added, "That's fake news."

Earlier on Monday, Trump brushed aside swirling rumours about his health with a pointed social media post saying, “never felt better in my life."

Trump dismissed speculation about his “deteriorating” health on Truth Social, while resharing a post by conservative commentator DC Draino, who accused the social media of a “comical double standard.”

“Joe Biden would go multiple days at a time without any public appearances and the media would say he’s ‘sharp’ and ‘top of his game,’ meanwhile, he was wearing diapers and napping,” Draino wrote.

“President Trump puts in more public work hours than any other POTUS in US history and media freaks out if he disappears for 24 hours. Comical double standard,” he added.

The chatter intensified as the US President was absent from public view for several days, prompting claims that he was either gravely ill or dead. Notably, at 79, Donald Trump became the oldest US president ever sworn into office when he took the oath in January for his second term.