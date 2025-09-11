Charlie Kirk’s killing fuels MAGA fans’ anger at South Park parody of conservative influencer

DCharlie Kirk, a MAGA conservative influencer, was shot dead in Utah. His fatal shooting prompted people to share varied posts on social media, including tweets from some MAGA supporters slamming South Park for airing a parody video of the close ally of President Trump about a month ago. Charlie Kirk had previously reacted to the South Park parody episode, which aired in August. (Screengrab)

Conservative critics blamed the episode “Got a Nut,” which aired on August 6, 2025, in which Eric Cartman played a version of the influencer, as a factor motivating the attack. Charlie Kirk had earlier embraced the parody of him.

What are MAGA fans saying?

An X user who goes by Johnny MAGA posted, “South Park attacking Charlie Kirk’s college campus events and mocking his Christian faith just a few weeks ago. Monsters.” Another added, “Honestly, they deserve the backlash for pushing a very obvious anti-right narrative. Even if Charlie Kirk found it in good humor, it doesn't change who South Park was trying to appeal to with these past few episodes.”

A third commented, “I am so saddened and outraged that Charlie Kirk tried to be a beacon to those who needed God. He told the truth and spoke against the media since they have lied to us for years, causing hate and division. They fueled places like South Park that target teenagers and kids for their hate agendas. They were just recently given a 1.5 billion streaming deal, which made them target Charlie Kirk, Donald Trump, ICE, and Kristi Noem on purpose. There is freedom of speech, but they went way too far. So many of our youth don't know the truth and are not educated on dealing with this confusion and anger. The media know these things. I have read that this was by a trained person with a rifle 200 yards away. This feels very similar to Trump's assassination attempt. I know Charlie Kirk would want us to fight, fight, fight, fight, and never give up; that's what I'm going to do. This is good versus evil, no doubt about it.”

A fourth wrote, “So where does South Park go from here? Just a couple of weeks after airing an episode mocking Charlie Kirk, reports are coming out saying that Kirk has been assassinated while at a university.”

Charlie Kirk was carried out of the venue after being shot 20 minutes into his speech at a campus event in Utah. President Donald Trump later announced his death in a social media post.