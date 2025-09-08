Paramount Plus slashes annual subscription fee by 50 percent until September 18

Paramount Plus has rolled out a major discount on its annual subscription plans, giving both new and returning subscribers the chance to save 50 per cent. The offer, which runs until September 18, reduced the Essential plan to $29.99 for the year (down from $59.99) and the Premium plan to $59.99 (down from $119.99). Paramount Plus slashes annual subscription fee(Unsplash)

The deal arrived just in time for the start of the NFL season, but football is not the only attraction. Subscribers will gain access to a wide library of films, TV shows, and live sports, making it a competitive option against other streaming platforms, reported The Verge.

What the Paramount Plus plans include

The Essential Plan is ad-supported and offers access to more than 40,000 episodes of TV shows and films. Popular titles include Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the Yellowstone catalogue, Top Gun: Maverick, and Bob Marley: One Love, The Verge added. Subscribers can also watch live NFL games and UEFA Champions League matches.

The Premium Plan offers ad-free viewing for most content, with exceptions for live TV. It includes the full Showtime Originals library, such as Yellowjackets, Dexter: Resurrection, and The Chi. Premium subscribers also enjoy 4K streaming with HDR, the ability to download content for offline viewing, and live 24/7 access to CBS, it further stated.

Also read: Dexter: Original Sin canceled - Here's why Paramount scrapped show despite renewal announcement

Entertainment highlights on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus continues to build its catalogue, offering both classics and new releases. Subscribers can stream popular shows like South Park, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Criminal Minds: Evolution. Upcoming films like Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Gladiator II, and Transformers One are also part of the lineup, another IGN report noted.

Beyond films and series, Paramount Plus has been growing its sports coverage. Along with the NFL and UEFA Champions League, the service has secured streaming rights for UFC, which will shift away from its current pay-per-view model in 2026.

How is the deal beneficial?

Unlike many other streaming discounts that only target new sign-ups, this offer is especially appealing because it applies to both new and existing subscribers. When compared to paying on a monthly basis, viewers can save a lot of money by choosing an annual plan during this promotion. For example, the $29.99 Essential plan is equivalent to about four months of the regular $7.99 monthly subscription.

It is recommended that subscribers set reminders for when their subscriptions expire. Plans automatically renew at full price at the end of the discounted year unless they are canceled.

FAQs

How long is the Paramount Plus 50 percent off deal available?

The offer runs until September 18.

Who can access this deal?

Both new and returning subscribers are eligible.

What is the price of the discounted Essential and Premium plans?

Essential is $29.99 per year, while Premium is $59.99 per year.

What is the main difference between Essential and Premium?

Essential is ad-supported with limited Showtime access. Premium is ad-free (except live TV) with the full Showtime library, CBS live streaming, and 4K HDR streaming.