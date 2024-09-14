By Dawn Chmielewski Disney, DirecTV reach deal that restores programming to 11 million satellite TV subscribers

Sept 14 - Walt Disney and DirecTV announced they have reached an agreement in principle on Saturday, restoring college football and other programming to the satellite TV provider's more than 11 million subscribers.

The deal affords satellite TV subscribers greater choice and flexibility, the companies said in a joint statement. DirecTV customers had lost access to ABC, ESPN and other Disney-owned networks on Sept. 1, after the two sides reached an impasse in renewal talks.

DirecTV will be able to offer multiple genre-specific programming packages, including those focused on sports, entertainment, kids and family programming.

Disney's streaming services, Disney , Hulu and ESPN , will also be included in certain DirecTV's packages.

"DirecTV and Disney have a long-standing history of connecting consumers to the best entertainment, and this agreement furthers that commitment by recognizing both the tremendous value of Disney’s content and the evolving preferences of DIRECTV’s customers," the companies said in a statement.

The dispute resulted in DirecTV subscribers losing access to coveted programming, including ESPN's carriage of college football games and the U.S. Open tennis tournament. DirecTV subscribers also were unable to watch the

ABC News-hosted U.S. presidential debate

between Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump on the ABC broadcast network.

Vince Torres, DirecTV's chief marketing officer, said the programming blackout was costing the satellite TV service subscribers, in remarks Thursday at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Technology Conference in San Francisco.

Disney and DirecTV came to an agreement ahead of Sunday's broadcast of the Emmy Awards on ABC, in which the media giant appears

poised for historic gains

, on the strength of three of the most-nominated series of the year, "Shogun," "The Bear" and "Only Murders in the Building."

