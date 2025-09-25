Where are America’s Got Talent winners now? From Bianca Ryan to Richard Goodall

America's Got Talent just named its winner for Season 20. Jessica Sanchez won America’s Got Talent in a full-circle moment. She first auditioned in 2006 for Season 1. She returned to the stage at the age of 30, married and pregnant. She wowed the judges with her performance of Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ Die With A Smile and took home $1 million, per People. Where are all the winners of America’s Got Talent now?(Instagram/richard.goodall/officialbiancaryan)

Sofia Vergara gave her a golden buzzer, which landed her directly on the live round of the season finale. The Modern Family star called her “little pregnant angel,” while praising her performance. As the curtains close for America’s Got Talent Season 20, Here's a look at all the past winners from Season 1 to 19.

1. Bianca Ryan- Season 1

Bianca Ryan won the first season of America’s Got Talent in 2006 at age 11, launching a recording and performing career that continues today. After a debut album and several singles, she faced voice issues and underwent vocal surgery as per People, but returned to music with new releases and performances through the 2010s and 2020s. Ryan has also acted and appeared in stage projects while keeping a lower public profile than later winners.

2. Terry Fator- Season 2

Terry Fator, who won America’s Got Talent Seaso in 2007, expanded his ventriloquism into a decades-long Las Vegas residency that made him one of the show’s most commercially successful winners. His mix of comedy, singing, and character voices earned broad appeal, leading to a headline residency at The Mirage and later other venues. Fator has released recordings, toured internationally, and returned to AGT as a guest performer six times. As per NBC, as of 2024, he had his own show, Who's the Dummy Now, at the New York Hotel and Casino in Vegas.

3. Neal E. Boyd- Season 3

Neal E. Boyd won season three of America’s Got Talent in 2008 with his powerful operatic vocals, earning national attention and recording opportunities. After AGT, he released albums, performed across the U.S., and briefly entered Missouri politics, running for public office. He struggled with health problems later in life and died unexpectedly in 2018 at age forty-two.

4. Kevin Skinner- Season 4

Kevin Skinner, the country singer who won Season 4 of America’s Got Talent in 2009, used his prize to record and tour regionally while keeping a relatively low national profile. After AGT, he released music and performed at fairs and festivals. Over time, he stepped back from frequent media appearances. Skinner’s career did not reach a Las Vegas residency, but he maintained a loyal fanbase through live shows and country circuits.

5. Michael Grimm- Season 5

Michael Grimm, the gritty soul singer who won Season 5 of America’s Got Talent in 2010, parlayed his win into recording contracts and national exposure. After his win, the singer also headlined the first-ever America's Got Talent Tour. Grimm has since then released multiple albums and continues regional tours. Grimm also competed on AGT: The Champions 2 in 2020, as per NBC.

6. Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. - Season 6

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. won America’s Got Talent Season 6 in 2011, impressing audiences with his soulful renditions of jazz and standard classics. After AGT, he released four albums, including That’s Life, which reached number one on the Billboard jazz charts, toured throughout the U.S. and abroad, and performed regularly in concerts and festivals.

7. Olate Dogs - Season 7

Olate Dogs, a father-son team with trained dogs, won Season 7 in 2012 with acrobatic dog tricks. Since then, they have performed in live shows and tours, remained active as a staple act in variety circuits, and been invited back to AGT alumni events, as per People.

8. Kenichi Ebina- Season 8

Kenichi Ebina, a solo mime/dance & performance hybrid act, won Season 8 in 2013. He stunned judges with his Matrix-like performance illusion of his head dropping from his shoulders, which shocked Mel B. He currently tours all over the world and even appeared on AGT: Champions in 2019. His audition video went viral on social media, earning over 135 million views, making it one of the most-watched in AGT history, as per NBC.

9. Mat Franco- Season 9

Mat Franco, a magician and illusionist, won Season 9 in 2014. He went on to secure a residency in Las Vegas (at The LINQ), perform his magic act regularly, appear on AGT specials, and maintain his presence in entertainment and social media. Franco was the first magician to ever win America's Got Talent.

10. Paul Zerdin- Season 10

Paul Zerdin, a ventriloquist, won Season 10 in 2015. He continues performing ventriloquism acts, appears in live shows, on TV events, and uses his platform to expand his voice-puppet artistry. As per NBC, he headlines his own show, The Paul Zerdin Family Show, and regularly tours across the US.

11. Grace VanderWaal- Season 11

Grace VanderWaal won Season 11 in 2016 at age 12, with her original songs and ukulele pop-folk sound that stood out. After AGT, she released albums Just the Beginning (EP) and Letters: Vol. 1, acted in the Disney+ series Stargirl, and toured globally. Her win marked a wave of young indie singer-songwriters on AGT whose work continues beyond the show stages.

12. Darci Lynne Farmer- Season 12

Darci Lynne Farmer won in 2018 at age 12 with ventriloquism mixed with singing, becoming one of AGT’s most memorable young winners. After her win, she toured with her puppet characters, released performances and specials, and continues making television and live appearances. She ventured into acting and toured extensively in the U.S. She also won second place at AGT: The Champions in 2020.

13. Shin Lim- Season 13

Shin Lim took home the America’s Got Talent Season 13 crown in 2018 after stunning the judges and viewers with his masterful card tricks and mind-bending illusions. A year later, he made history by becoming the first performer to win AGT: The Champions, proving his act was more than just a one-season wonder. Since his big break, Lim has made guest appearances on shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Today, he headlines his own residency at The Mirage in Las Vegas, as per People.

14. Kodi Lee- Season 14

Kodi Lee, a visually impaired singer-pianist, won Season 14 in 2019, delivering performances with power and emotional connection. Since then, he has toured, released music, and performed in AGT live shows in Las Vegas at The Luxor. Lee continues to release singles and albums and is active in collaborating with other musicians.

15. Brandon Leake- Season 15

Spoken word poet Brandon Leake won Season 15 in 2020, using his poetry to explore personal, family, and social themes. After AGT, he published a poetry collection, toured live shows, and performed at events and workshops. He also uses his platform to advocate for mental health and community storytelling and performs at AGT's live Vegas residency show, as per NBC.

16. Dustin Tavella- Season 16

Dustin Tavella won Season 16 in 2021 with a mix of magic, storytelling, and illusions. Following his victory, he has performed in live shows, television specials, and continued touring circuits. Tavella also creates content for social media, focusing on magic and personal stories, expanding his brand beyond AGT.

17. The Mayyas- Season 17

The Mayyas, an all-female dance troupe from Lebanon, won Season 17, impressing judges with synchronized, artistic choreography. Post-win, they have toured internationally, performed on stages in multiple countries. They even performed with Beyoncé at the grand opening event of the Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai and continued to perform with her on Cowboy Carter tour.

18. Adrian Stoica and Hurricane- Season 18

Adrian Stoica & Hurricane, the dog-act duo, won Season 18 in 2023. Since then, they have performed live shows, made appearances in the U.S. and internationally, and taken on special event engagements.

19. Richard Goodall- Season 19

Richard Goodall was declared winner of AGT Season 19 in 2024. An everyday school janitor turned singer, Goodall’s voice and humble story drew attention. Goodall told NBC in June 2025 that he is still working as a high school janitor while pursuing his budding musical career. He released his first single Long Time Coming, in August 2025.

FAQs:

Who won the most recent AGT season?

Jessica Sanchez won Season 20 while nine months pregnant with her first child.

Who was the first AGT winner?

Bianca Ryan won Season 1 in 2006 at age 11.

Which AGT winner became a Las Vegas resident performer?

Terry Fator, Mat Franco, and Shin Lim all secured residencies in Las Vegas after winning.

Have any winners returned for AGT: The Champions?

Yes, Shin Lim won AGT: The Champions in 2019, and Darci Lynne Farmer took second place in 2020.