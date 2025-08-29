Search
EA FC 26 preloads land shockingly early on Xbox: Fans scratched their heads

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 12:46 pm IST

EA FC 26 preloads have gone live shockingly early on Xbox, weeks ahead of release, leaving fans confused while PlayStation players wait their turn.

EA FC 26 isn’t even out yet, and already some Xbox players are downloading it. Screenshots are going around showing preloads live on Xbox Series X|S, with the game weighing in at a hefty 52.03 GB.

Fifa FC26 leaves fan confused and shocked.
Fifa FC26 leaves fan confused and shocked.

Here’s what’s odd: Pre-loads usually go live just days before early access begins. Instead, Xbox users are seeing FC 26 pop up nearly a month ahead of its September 26, 2025 release. Meanwhile, PlayStation users remain in the dark, nothing has appeared yet for PS5 or PS4.

Why Xbox users are puzzled

Xbox has long had a habit of early game releases, thanks to the infamous New Zealand time-zone trick. But downloading the full game a month early? That’s a whole new level of unexpected.

According to reports, EA FC 26 files are already in Xbox game libraries. One player shared an Xbox UI screenshot showing the game ready to download, triggering surprise (and a bit of confusion) from the community.

What’s coming next; And when

EA Sports previously confirmed early access for Ultimate Edition pre-orders starts on September 19, 2025, with the full game unlocking for everyone on September 26. The preload leak doesn’t change those dates but does raise questions about why Xbox users are already getting a head start.

On top of early access, Ultimate Edition buyers score bonuses like:

  • Up to 7 days early access (starting Sept 19)
  • 6,000 FC Points (4,500 on Nintendo Switch versions)
  • An extra Player Evolution slot, Season 1 Premium Pass, and career-mode boosts

What it means, and why it stands out

Insight

Why It Matters

Unexpected preloadXbox players can pre-download a game that's still weeks from release.
Platform disparityXbox leads, while PlayStation users are still waiting—and wondering when.
Marketing vs. executionLeaks like this can boost hype—but also spotlight coordination mishaps.

EA FC 26’s preload appearing so early on Xbox is a rare gaming moment. For fans, it means more time to download and fewer delays on launch day. But for EA, it’s a reminder that even big launches can stumble on surprises.

