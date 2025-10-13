Lions' Aidan Hutchinson opens up on physical wellbeing, says his body is a ‘temple’

Aidan Hutchinson has opened up about the important role that his mother and sisters play in his life. In his latest interaction with People magazine, the Detroit Lions defensive end said he learned about the importance of hygiene from his sisters, Aria and Mia, as well as their mother, Melissa Sinkevics. He also shed light on his recovery from last year’s season-ending injury. Detroit Lions's Aidan Hutchinson celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field.(Getty Images via AFP)

Aidan Hutchinson on hygiene

The 25-year-old said his mother and sisters do not hesitate to inform him if he does not smell right or look appropriate. "They make sure I'm on my Ps and my Qs, and they'll call me out if I'm looking a little crazy," Hutchinson told People.

"Or (if) I smell a certain type of way, they're going to call me out and they're going to let me know," he added. A day in the life of Aidan Hutchinson is full of workouts and physical activities. Depending on the intensity of the day, Hutchinson said he showers multiple times a day to maintain hygiene.

Hutchinson, who was the Lions’ second overall pick in 2022, says he showers right after his workout in the morning. He also prefers a hot tub “rinse off” after an intense practice session. Hutchinson told the magazine that there were days when he showered three times.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes could be fined for taunting Brian Branch during Chiefs vs Lions game. Here's why

Aidan on his physical well-being

As a professional athlete in the NFL, Aidan Hutchinson prioritizes his physical well-being over anything else. He told People that he considers his body his “temple.”

"After games, I like to do a lot of Epsom salt stuff. A lot of that muscular relieving soreness and stuff like that," the NFL star said. Last year, he suffered a season-ending leg injury. Hutchinson emphasized that he feels excellent right now.

"I'm feeling great. I really feel like it's all behind me, and I've been playing good football since I got back,” Hutchinson concluded.

Also Read: Brian Branch could be suspended for slapping JuJu Smith-Schuster after Chiefs game; NFL rules and fines explained

FAQs:

1. What injury did Aidan Hutchinson suffer?

Aidan Hutchinson suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in his left leg.

2. Who does Aidan Hutchinson date?

Aidan Hutchinson is dating Alivia Callaghan.

3. Who is Aidan Hutchinson's mom?

Melissa Sinkevics is Aidan Hutchinson's mother.

4. What is Aidan Hutchinson's height and weight?

Hutchinson is 6 ft 7 inches tall, and he weighs 268 lbs.