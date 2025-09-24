Who is Melissa Hutchinson? Lions star Aidan Hutchinson's mom turns heads at MNF game

Detroit’s 38-30 win over Baltimore on Monday Night Football had plenty of highlights, and one of them was off the field. Cameras cut to Aidan Hutchinson’s mom, Melissa, in the stands at M&T Bank Stadium as the Detroit Lions took the lead. Who is Melissa Hutchinson? All you need to know about Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson’s mother.(Instagram/@melissahutch)

Wearing black and sitting alongside her husband, Chris, and daughter Aria, she watched as Aidan forced a fourth-quarter fumble from Derrick Henry. The moment helped the Lions hold onto a 28-24 lead.

Melissa Hutchinson is not new to the spotlight. She first caught fan attention at the 2022 NFL Draft when Detroit made her son the No. 2 overall pick out of Michigan, reports the New York Post.

Who is Melissa Hutchinson?

According to Soap Central, Melissa Sinkevics Hutchinson grew up in Dearborn, Michigan. Born July 13, 1972, she attended Divine Child High School before studying at the University of Michigan, where she graduated with a degree in LSA in 1995.

At the age of 16, she won Miss Michigan Teen USA in 1988. She started her modeling career, which ran through the late 1990s, working with Production Plus, Ford Motor Company, and Buck Company.

Later, Melissa Hutchinson turned to photography. She built her own studio, Storybook Child Photography, later rebranded as Melissa Hutchinson Photography. Her work still appears on her Instagram page, which also doubles as a family diary filled with photos of Aidan, Mia, and Aria.

Family roots and longtime support

Melissa and Chris Hutchinson, a former Michigan football standout and now a physician at Corewell Health, celebrated 30 years of marriage this summer. They have raised three kids together, with Aidan carrying his grandfather’s name - Joseph Bernardi, a World War II veteran.

The Hutchinson family often shows up at games. Aria sported her brother’s No. 97 jersey on Monday. Their other daughter, Mia, sang the national anthem at a Detroit Tigers game just one day earlier, the New York Post reported.

FAQs:

Who is Aidan Hutchinson’s mom?

His mother is Melissa Sinkevics Hutchinson, a former Miss Michigan Teen USA and photographer.

What did Melissa Hutchinson do before photography?

She worked as a fashion model in the 1990s.

How long have Melissa and Chris Hutchinson been married?

They celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in June 2025.

Where is Melissa Hutchinson from?

She was born in Dearborn, Michigan, and now lives in Plymouth.

What does Chris Hutchinson do?

He’s a doctor with Corewell Health and a former Michigan football player.