Who is Colton Mims? Mom shares update after Michigan high school athlete suffers spine fracture in attack during game

The mother of a Michigan high school athlete has provided an update after the teen suffered a fractured spine during a junior varsity football game when a bigger boy jumped on him and flattened him. A video of the shocking incident, in which 15-year-old Colton Mims was heavily injured, has surfaced on social media. Mom shares update after Michigan athlete suffers spine fracture in attack during game (Pexel - representational image)

The two teens were on opposing teams during a Thursday evening jv game between Lakeshore and Kalamazoo Central High Schools when the incident took place. The bigger boy appeared to cross a line when they had just finished a play. A video shows a Lakeshore player tackling Colton, a Kalamazoo Central player, as the two teams tussle. With Colton still on the ground, the Lakeshore teen climbs off him and stands up before launching his full body weight back on the teen, pancaking the curled-up boy.

Colton was rushed to the hospital and was treated for two fractures in his spine.

Who is Colton Mims?

Colton was playing for Stevensville Lakeshore when the incident took place. Courtney Mims, Colton’s mother, shared an update on Facebook, saying, “Colton is hopped up on muscle relaxers and feeling okay- believed to be slight fracture on spine- hopefully results back from CT scan soon. thank you for continued thoughts prayers & shares”.

Courtney also re-posted an update shared on the Lakeshore Lancer Football group on Facebook. The post says, “Our Athlete is in Good Spirits and Thanks everyone for their Prayers, ending it with a Strong "Go Lancers"!”

The post urged people who wanted to participate in a prayer for Colton to meet at the Fletty’s House. “Heavenly Father, we ask You to bring healing, comfort, and peace. Strengthen their body, calm their spirit, and remind them they are never alone. Place skilled hands and caring hearts around them as they recover,” reads the post.

Courtney previously revealed that her son will not return for the rest of the season. Doctors are trying to determine if he will ever be able to play again.

The respective schools and Michigan High School Athletic Association are trying to resolve “this issue internally.” It remains unclear if the boy on the rival team will be punished for the alleged misconduct.

Courtney took to Facebook to thank players who messaged her with “apologies.” “With everything going on; I would like to just say a special thanks to the players who decided to message us with apologies; as they don’t want that label; the kid made a terrible choice and they don’t stand behind it,” she wrote.

Courtney added, “They added that they have continously prayed for Colton. This truly brought me to tears, and has helped remind me that one players actions does not in fact, reflect an entire team, & hasnt; in all regards. We stand with the right side, and are so thankful to everyone in this community and extending that are behind us; and continue to share the story.”