Nick Bosa injury update: Kyle Shanahan gives good news, but doubts remain ahead of Week 4

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa was ruled out of the game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering an apparent knee injury in the first quarter. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update in Bosa, saying that he has avoided an ACL tear, which would have sidelined him for several weeks. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Santa Clara.(AP)

While it was good news for the San Francisco 49ers fans ahead of Week 4, but doubts remain. Shanahan revealed that though they have been able to determine that Bosa avoided an ACL tear, he is not yet clear for Week 4. He said that the team will need to undergo further tests on Bosas' knee to determine the extent of the injury.

ESPN's Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, reported that the preliminary assessment revealed that Bosa barely avoided an ACL tear. However, there seemed to be a lack of certainty as Shanahan said that he was not entirely sure if an ACL injury was avoided, NFL Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

"There is concern because of how he heels," Shanahan said about Bosa's injury, as per Pelissero."But the initial physical test did not indicate that. Hopefully, we'll have some good news tomorrow."

Bosa injured himself in the second quarter of the game against the Cardinals. The 27-year0old went down in the final play of an Arizona drive after two Cardinals offensive linemen doubled up on him. At the end of the play, he seemed to have hurt his knee and was seen running to the sideline holding his knee.

Also read: Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro was fined $75K during preseason game vs Jets: Here's why

He went down on the sidelines for the preliminary examination, but once the team's medical staff realized that he needed further evaluation, he was taken to the medical tent. He was initially questionable for the game, but later confirmed out. He seemed to be walking, but his left knee was wrapped with an ice pack.

The 49ers barely edged past the Cardinals with a 16-15 win. They next play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Week 4, on September 29, Monday.