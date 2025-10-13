Brian Branch could be suspended for slapping JuJu Smith-Schuster after Chiefs game; NFL rules and fines explained

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch may face a fine and possible suspension after striking Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster following Sunday’s game. Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) get into a fight after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

The Lions fell 34-21 to the Chiefs on October 12, their first loss in over a month. As time expired, Patrick Mahomes attempted to shake Branch’s hand, but Branch appeared to ignore him. Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster reacted, and Branch responded by hitting him in the face mask, knocking him to the ground, according to Heavy Sports report.

Smith-Schuster got up and chased Branch before the two fell to the turf. Mahomes jumped in as players from both teams joined the scuffle, creating a large on-field melee near midfield at Arrowhead Stadium.

The NFL is reviewing the incident. The league typically announces discipline on the Saturday following a game. A first-offense fine for fighting is more than $40,000, while a second offense exceeds $80,000, according to NFL.com.

NFL rules and penalties

The NFL fine system sets clear rules for player conduct. It aims to maintain respect for the game, players, fans, and the league. The policy focuses on reducing risk, improving safety, and promoting sportsmanship.

Player violations can be identified by officials, through plays submitted by teams, or during the NFL Officiating Department’s review of every game. Any questionable play is sent to the Football Operations compliance team for further review.

If a violation is confirmed, the player receives a letter explaining what happened, the fine amount, and a video of the play. The notice also tells them how to appeal. If the player accepts the fine, the amount is taken from their next paycheck.

If the player appeals, a hearing is held with one of three appeals officers: Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, or Jordy Nelson. These officers are jointly appointed by the NFL and the players association. Cases are randomly assigned. The officer reviews the footage, hears both sides, and makes a final decision.

If the decision upholds the fine, the amount is deducted from the player’s next check. If the fine is overturned, the player is notified, and no money is taken.

All fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation and the NFL Foundation. These funds support former players in need and programs that promote player safety and community welfare.

Since 2011, about 4 million dollars a year has gone to these causes.

Branch has previously been fined 13 times, totaling around $180,000 since 2023. His past penalties include multiple infractions for unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct.

NFL suspended Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill

Suspension is also possible. In 2021, the NFL suspended Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill for two games after he punched Las Vegas Raiders lineman John Simpson following a game.

“Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill has been suspended two games without pay by the NFL for his postgame punch in an altercation with Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson,” Grant Gordon of NFL Network wrote at the time.

The Branch incident happened on “Sunday Night Football” and involved Mahomes, which could bring additional attention from the league office.

The Lions dropped to 4-2 with the loss. They next face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) on “Monday Night Football” on October 20 before heading into their bye week.