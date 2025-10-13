'Brian Branch should be suspended': Chiefs fans furious after brawl with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Patrick Mahomes

A brawl broke out following Sunday night's Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions game after what appeared to be a tense exchange during the post-game handshakes. Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions speaks to Brian Branch #32 after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.(Getty Images via AFP)

According to reports and social media videos, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes approached Lions safety Brian Branch to shake hands. However, Branch allegedly refused, sparking tension on the field.

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, witnessing the snub, became visibly upset. The situation escalated when Branch slapped Smith-Schuster. This triggered a physical altercation between players from both teams.

'Suspend Brian Branch'

The incident has infuriated Kansas City fans, many of whom are now calling for disciplinary action against Branch, including suspension and fines.

One person wrote, “I’d like to use my platform to not ask, but DEMAND that Brian Branch gets suspended for his Week 7 game, whoever that may be against. The NFL needs to have a high standard and send a message that this type of behavior is unacceptable.”

Another added, “Lions are a bunch of sore losers, coached by a sore loser. The dirty plays will eventually catch up to them. Suspend Brian Branch.”

A third person commented, “Horrible. Brian branch might get suspended a this teams already down in the secondary. We can’t be doing things like this. Absolutely classless.”

Another fan added, "No question Brian branch is going to get some kind of punishment from the league whether a fine or suspension or whatever. And there’s also no question that Dan Campbell needs to call him out and let him know it’s unacceptable anymore. The guy is too good of a player for this."

Another expressed, "Based on the video I just saw; Detroit should be ready to be without Brian Branch for awhile. That’s a selfish and stupid move for a contending team and a defensive unit that’s already thin."